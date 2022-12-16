Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in Wisconsin
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ibmadison.com
Town of Westport to turn commercial land into public open space
The town of Westport, located on the north shore of Lake Mendota in Dane County, has purchased a parcel of land zoned for commercial use and designated it as a public space for preservation and wildlife conservation, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. The land, which was...
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
Televisions stolen from building under construction in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Police said thousands of dollars worth of televisions were stolen from a building under construction in downtown Madison. Officers were sent to the 400 block of East Washington Avenue just before 9:50 a.m. Monday. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing. Officers are reviewing digital evidence from the scene. Anyone with information on the...
wisfarmer.com
Hard work, dedication make dreams a reality for Monroe woman
MONROE ‒ When Carrie Ritschard was a little girl, she dreamed of milking cows and showing cattle in the big show venues – World Dairy Expo, Harrisville and Louisville. Today, she is making that dream come true with a sixth sense for the sixth breed of dairy cows – Milking Shorthorns.
ibmadison.com
Local businesses planning closures due to winter storm
The winter storm expected to hit arrive in southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening and continue through Friday has compelled several Dane County businesses to announce closures ahead of time. According to a report from WKOW-27, the list of Dane County businesses already planning to close includes:. Babies and Beyond —The business...
ibmadison.com
Middleton’s Goldstein Advisors acquired by Bluespring Wealth Partners
Bluespring Wealth Partners, an Austin, Texas-based wealth management firm, has acquired Goldstein Advisors, a comprehensive financial services firm overseeing approximately $700 million in client assets, according to a news release. Goldstein Advisors is a registered investment adviser in Middleton. Led by Principals Jon Goldstein and Andy Peters, the firm specializes...
ibmadison.com
Thieves take thousands of dollars of TVs stolen from downtown construction site
The Madison Police Department is investigating after thousands of dollars of televisions were stolen from a building under construction, according to a department statement. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Washington Ave. around 9:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, after the crime was reported. Officers are reviewing digital...
Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
wclo.com
DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week
25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather. If you are an organizer of a local event or service, e-mail tips@channel3000.com to add your closing to the list.
CBS 58
Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
Robbers smash SUV into Janesville Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for suspects who robbed a Best Buy store early Sunday morning. According to police, the robbers used a vehicle to force entry into the store, located at 2850 Deerfield Drive around 4:35 a.m. Officers responded to a burglary alarm, but the suspects had already fled with stolen […]
ibmadison.com
County executives call for funding approval for jail consolidation project
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett are calling on the county board to fund the long-debated county jail consolidation project, according to a news release from Parisi’s office. Under new resolutions introduced within the past few days, the county board now has two new options to...
MPD: Suspect pretended to help victim of medical emergency, stole cash instead
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man stole cash from a person experiencing a medical emergency on the city’s north side. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at a Kwik Trip in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue. An employee told officers that a customer suffered a significant medical event while withdrawing money from an ATM. Kwik Trip...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Contractor files bankruptcy; leaves trail of unhappy customers
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - A construction business with a noble-sounding name has shut down operations and left behind a trail of unhappy customers. Julie Aguilar in Mukwonago would like to do more in her attic than stow away Christmas gifts – renovating the attic into a home office was her Christmas present last year.
Snowmobilers: Sled Safe This Season
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding snowmobilers to operate within their limits and stay sober on the trails this season. In the early months of 2022, there were 14 fatal snowmobile crashes, with 10 involving alcohol. Alcohol affects your risk perception and reaction time. If you choose to consume alcohol, wait until after you’ve safely returned home – it could save your life.
Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d
VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said...
Child trapped in Rockford house fire fighting for life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-year-old is in serious condition after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire on Lapey Street Sunday night. According to the Rockford Fire Department, at 11:04 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene, at 3021 Lapey Street, to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor window of the house. A […]
Comments / 0