ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ibmadison.com

Town of Westport to turn commercial land into public open space

The town of Westport, located on the north shore of Lake Mendota in Dane County, has purchased a parcel of land zoned for commercial use and designated it as a public space for preservation and wildlife conservation, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. The land, which was...
WESTPORT, WI
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Televisions stolen from building under construction in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Police said thousands of dollars worth of televisions were stolen from a building under construction in downtown Madison. Officers were sent to the 400 block of East Washington Avenue just before 9:50 a.m. Monday. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing. Officers are reviewing digital evidence from the scene. Anyone with information on the...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Hard work, dedication make dreams a reality for Monroe woman

MONROE ‒ When Carrie Ritschard was a little girl, she dreamed of milking cows and showing cattle in the big show venues – World Dairy Expo, Harrisville and Louisville. Today, she is making that dream come true with a sixth sense for the sixth breed of dairy cows – Milking Shorthorns.
MONROE, WI
ibmadison.com

Local businesses planning closures due to winter storm

The winter storm expected to hit arrive in southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening and continue through Friday has compelled several Dane County businesses to announce closures ahead of time. According to a report from WKOW-27, the list of Dane County businesses already planning to close includes:. Babies and Beyond —The business...
DANE COUNTY, WI
ibmadison.com

Middleton’s Goldstein Advisors acquired by Bluespring Wealth Partners

Bluespring Wealth Partners, an Austin, Texas-based wealth management firm, has acquired Goldstein Advisors, a comprehensive financial services firm overseeing approximately $700 million in client assets, according to a news release. Goldstein Advisors is a registered investment adviser in Middleton. Led by Principals Jon Goldstein and Andy Peters, the firm specializes...
MIDDLETON, WI
ibmadison.com

Thieves take thousands of dollars of TVs stolen from downtown construction site

The Madison Police Department is investigating after thousands of dollars of televisions were stolen from a building under construction, according to a department statement. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Washington Ave. around 9:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, after the crime was reported. Officers are reviewing digital...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Robbers smash SUV into Janesville Best Buy

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for suspects who robbed a Best Buy store early Sunday morning. According to police, the robbers used a vehicle to force entry into the store, located at 2850 Deerfield Drive around 4:35 a.m. Officers responded to a burglary alarm, but the suspects had already fled with stolen […]
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Contractor files bankruptcy; leaves trail of unhappy customers

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - A construction business with a noble-sounding name has shut down operations and left behind a trail of unhappy customers. Julie Aguilar in Mukwonago would like to do more in her attic than stow away Christmas gifts – renovating the attic into a home office was her Christmas present last year.
MUKWONAGO, WI
WausauPilot

Snowmobilers: Sled Safe This Season

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding snowmobilers to operate within their limits and stay sober on the trails this season. In the early months of 2022, there were 14 fatal snowmobile crashes, with 10 involving alcohol. Alcohol affects your risk perception and reaction time. If you choose to consume alcohol, wait until after you’ve safely returned home – it could save your life.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d

VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said...
VERONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy