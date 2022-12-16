DONNIE DOUGLAS: It’s a pait spasming out over back pain

Donnie Douglas

As I write this, my back is killing me – and that is only a slight exaggeration.

If it hurt you as much for you to read this column as it does for me to write it, then you would have already abandoned the effort.

I will persevere for three reasons. One, my back will hurt whether I write this or not. Two, I am getting paid to write this. And three, I know at least a half-dozen people who have told me how much they enjoy my columns, and only two of them are my parents. So, this is for ya’ll.

My back has bothered me for 27 years, but 99 percent of the time the pain is hovering around a 2 to 5 on a 10-point scale. I consider it to be white noise, just a toll fee for being alive, and I rarely mention it anymore.

My back forced me to basically quit playing golf for about 15 years, but when I retired, I decided I was not ready for knitting and decided to take another swing, albeit a bit shorter, at golf. I have been amazed that I could still play a little bit.

What I am experiencing now is quite different. It is the lingering effects of back spasms that I suffered on Wednesday, and as soon as the back spasms start, I know it will be five to seven days before my back pain retreats to that coveted 2 to 5 level. This is pushing a 10.

Prone is the only position that I can get into that diminishes the pain, and it is hard to kill a day stretched out in a recliner or a bed. The problem with getting in the prone position is getting out of it, which must be done slowly, in three stages. It can only be achieved by suffering pain that would exceed 10 on a 10-point scale if that were possible.

It hurts when I sit or walk, when I dress or undress, when I bathe, when I use the bathroom, when I cook or eat, when I work or am on idle, when I watch TV, when I listen to music, when I drive, when I … you get the point.

I do not take pain meds for my back because addiction and homelessness worry me more. I do take ibuprofen, about 800 milligrams a couple of times a day, and I have been assured by my doctor and my favorite pharmacist that old age will kill me before my stomach bleeds.

I also administer Bud Light orally at night, 12 ounces at a time, and that seems to help as well.

I write this knowing that a cascade of advice is likely to follow, and I am not unappreciative. But understand that I do stretch, I have lost 28 pounds from my peak weight, and I know that relaxing in a recliner is bad for the back but that is embedded into my lifestyle.

A couple of years ago, after speaking with people who had successful back surgery, I decided to go under the knife. What I did not know was that decision was not mine to make.

I was able to get a straight-line route to the back surgeon, who looked at my most recent MRI and proclaimed: “Of all the back X-rays I will see today, your back is the healthiest.” My magic bullet had misfired, and it took me a few days to embrace this as the good news that it was.

The surgeon explained that yes, I had a bulging disc in my back, but what he saw did not explain the level of pain I was explaining. It felt like he was calling me a wuss, but I know that my discomfort was in no way exaggerated for effect, and an MRI and pain level were not always a perfect match.

As I write this today, I remember the words of George Costanza of “Seinfeld” fame, who famously mused: “Pity is very underrated. I like it. It’s good.”

Pity’s first cousin is sympathy, and perhaps eliciting some sympathy today will ease the pain. So far, nothing.