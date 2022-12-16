Read full article on original website
Related
Tori Spelling Reveals She Was Hospitalized After Experiencing ‘A Hard Time Breathing’: Photo
Tori Spelling, 49, has been hospitalized after having “a hard time breathing,” she revealed on Wednesday. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a now deleted photo of her sitting in what looked like a hospital bed while holding up a peace sign. She also added a message that responded to certain people accusing her of faking being sick.
hunker.com
You Won't Believe the Before and After of This '5-Minute' Home Reno
We love a good home renovation, and DIYer Sydney Lorence of DIY Squid has certainly impressed us with the before and after photos of their house project. In a video shared on TikTok, Lorence (@diysquid) chronicles the months-long renovation of a fixer-upper they purchased at a foreclosure auction with their husband in March 2021 — that they completed while pregnant, no less.
Comments / 0