KEYT
No bail for Minnesota man accused of prepping to fight cops
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bail has been denied for a Minnesota man authorities say was amassing an arsenal of guns to use against police before his arrest, and had idolized the person who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado last month. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright ruled Tuesday that no restrictions were sufficient to ensure that 20-year-old River William Smith would not pose a danger to public safety as he awaits trial on weapons charges. Smith did not speak or enter a plea during his detention hearing. Federal prosecutor Manda Sertich says law enforcement took Smith down before he could execute his plan.
KEYT
Cheer groups move to dismiss abuse case, racketeering claims
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A series of lawsuits beginning in South Carolina detail the alleged sexual abuse of at least 20 cheerleaders across six states. But the lawsuits don’t stop there. Lawyers are also pursuing the same organized crime charges recently brought against high-profile defendants like Harvey Weinstein and the Catholic Church. Alongside the alleged violations of the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse Act are claims the growing sport’s leading governing and commercial bodies violated federal racketeering laws. Some of the many defendants are now moving to dismiss the first case in Greenville, South Carolina.
KEYT
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials have released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60 days to comment on the proposal. Watchdog groups already have indicated their support for measures that include forcing the federal government to consider developing another waste repository elsewhere in the U.S. and reporting annually on those efforts. Top state officials have said New Mexico has been taken advantage of when it comes to disposing of the nation’s nuclear waste.
KEYT
Suit challenges review underlying Alaska oil lease sale
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the Biden administration over next week’s planned lease sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, saying the sale, mandated by Congress, is based on a faulty environmental review. The sale is set for Dec. 30. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court. It asks that a judge strike down the environmental review underlying the lease sale and vacate or enjoin any leases issues as part of the sale, among other things. The lawsuit names as defendants the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and agency officials. An Interior Department spokesperson had no comment.
KEYT
New Missouri treasurer 1st person of color in state office
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Incoming treasurer Vivek Malek will be the first person of color to serve in Missouri statewide office. Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named 45-year-old Malek to replace GOP Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is leaving the job after voters elected him state auditor last month. Malek is an immigration lawyer and lives in the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood. He was born in northern India. Malek moved to Missouri in 2002 to get his master’s degree in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Only white candidates have ever won statewide elected office in Missouri. Malek’s role is the fifth open statewide elected seat that Parson has filled with an appointment since he became governor in 2018.
KEYT
NAACP sues Mississippi over legislative redistricting plan
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new lawsuit says Mississippi is perpetuating a legacy of racial discrimination with a legislative redistricting plan. The Mississippi NAACP and five Black residents filed the federal suit Tuesday. It challenges state House and Senate districts that are scheduled to be used in the 2023 election. The suit comes six weeks before candidates’ qualifying deadline of Feb. 1. Mississippi’s population is about 59% white and 38% Black. In the redistricting plan adopted this year, 15 of the 52 Senate districts and 42 of the 122 House districts are majority-Black. Those make up 29% of the Senate districts and 34% of the House districts. The lawsuit says legislators could have drawn four more majority-Black districts in the Senate and and three more in the House.
KEYT
Washington AG sues pharmacy chains over opioids
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office is suing Kroger, Albertsons and Rite Aid, arguing that their pharmacy chains failed to act as the “final barrier” against the over-prescription of opioids. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, is the latest effort by Ferguson and other attorneys general throughout the U.S. to hold businesses responsible for their roles in allowing prescription opioids to proliferate. The lawsuit says over 12,000 Washingtonians died of an opioid overdose between 2006 and 2021. The lawsuit argues the three pharmacies prioritized speed and maximizing profit over gatekeeping against drug abuse. The Associated Press has reached out to all three companies seeking comment.
KEYT
Gov. Noem: Investment review finds limited funds in China
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says a recent review of the state’s investment portfolio found the state did not hold any direct investments in China. But South Dakota has stakes in several emerging market funds that invest in the Asian economic power. The Republican governor is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House. She’s taken aim at China with recent orders. Earlier this month, she gave the state’s Investment Council a week to review its $19 billion portfolio for ties to China. Noem says the state had previously divested from three Chinese companies, but has 1.3% of its portfolio invested in an emerging markets exchange-traded fund. That fund has one-third of its holdings in China.
KEYT
Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike
BUELLTON, Calif. -- Gas Prices on the Central Coast have decreased drastically in time for holiday travelers after a year of inflation. A gas station in Buellton was at approximately $3.79 and in Santa Maria $4.79 per gallon. A report from AAA today said, the national average for regular gasoline...
KEYT
South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Board of Regents has ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The Board of Regents met for over an hour with legal counsel in a private meeting before unanimously passing a motion to initiate the review and discuss it at the board’s next meeting. Earlier this week, the Regents requested university presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events held by campus student organizations. The Regents’ actions come after Republican lawmakers criticized a drag show event last month that was hosted by SDSU’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance.
KEYT
Wyoming bullishly courts crypto, even after collapse of FTX
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — For decades, Wyoming has sought to escape the boom-and-bust cycles of its fossil-fuel-driven economy. Now, many see hope in a new industry to smooth out those ups and downs: crypto. The recent fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX hasn’t dissuaded the state’s “fintech” cheerleaders. Crypto is here to stay, they say, and the state that gets out front with the tech is one that will win. With a suite of new laws and regulations, Wyoming as positioned itself as arguably the friendliest state for crypto companies. The result: crypto banks, exchanges and businesses that build crypto mining rigs are setting up in the least-populated state.
