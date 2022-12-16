ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Legend Willie McGinest Arrested: Report

Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles Monday (December 19) morning, TMZ Sports reports. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports that McGinest turned himself in to police custody in relation to an assault incident that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks. The 51-year-old was reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ben Maller: This is the Baker Mayfield I Remember

Week 15 of the NFL season closed out with a Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers in the coldest of temperatures at Lambeau Field. Baker Mayfield took the field for a second time for the Rams and was looking to replicate what he did a week ago against the Raiders. Ben Maller talks about his performance.
GREEN BAY, WI

