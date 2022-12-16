Read full article on original website
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Storm
The City of Tulsa deployed trucks spraying a saltwater solution on streets Wednesday, in advance of freezing weather. The pre-treatment helps prevent ice and snow from sticking on the streets. It's the first step in a storm response the city expects will last several days. “They’ll stay out until the...
News On 6
6 Days Of Christmas: The Little Light House
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6 is highlighting The Little Light House, which provides free education to young children in Tulsa with special needs. Tess Maune and Stephen Nehrenz talked to staff about the school's mission.
News On 6
Last Minute Gift Ideas From The Snow Goose In Utica Square
With Christmas less than a week away, stores will be packed with last-minute shoppers. The Snow Goose in Utica Square is a longtime Tulsa staple. It’s been in business for nearly 42 years. On Saturday, The Snow Goose hit a record just in time for Christmas with the store’s...
News On 6
Week Starts Off Chilly As Arctic Blast Looms
TULSA, Okla. - Chilly temperatures are sticking around Green Country as some very light precipitation moves through for our Monday morning. Very light precipitation will come to a quick end by mid-morning with no notable impacts across Green Country. Clouds will linger for the morning but sunshine looks to break back out from west-to-east midday into the afternoon. Areas west of Tulsa w ill climb to the lower 50s with more sunshine, with areas east of Tulsa holding in the 40s under the stubborn clouds.
News On 6
Enchanted Children's Bookstore Opens On Main Street In Collinsville
A new small business recently opened in downtown Collinsville. It could be the perfect spot to find a gift for the bookworm in your life. Enchanted Children’s Bookstore started as a dream to put a book in every child's hand and that dream is now a reality for retired Green Country teacher Karen Barros.
News On 6
2 Warming Centers Open In Bartlesville Ahead Of Dangerous Cold
As temperatures drop, two warming shelters are opening up in Bartlesville to make sure people have a warm place to go. The organizers said everyone deserves to be safe from the weather. They want to be the helping hands during this cold snap. Keith and Kristy McPhail from B the...
News On 6
Fire At Muskogee Glass Plant Displaces Workers
Cars were spotted outside a Muskogee glass plant Tuesday after a fire happened there on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had new details.
News On 6
Freezing Temps, Fog, Drizzle Could Cause Risky Road Conditions
Freezing fog was a big concern for drivers on Wednesday morning. Temperatures are in the 20s so as the fog and drizzle set in, it can freeze on contact. Black ice can develop and lead to slick spots. Wednesday will be chilly once again with highs in the 30s and 40s. Tonight the Siberian blast begins! Temperatures will drop from the 30s to the single digits.
News On 6
New Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Navigate The Court System
A new Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who are arrested, or charged with a crime, navigate the court system. The court system can be confusing and hard to keep up with for anyone who is not a lawyer or a judge. 'Justice Link' is stepping in to help people get...
News On 6
Tulsa Pastor Says Churches Helping At Southern Border Need Clarity
A Tulsa Pastor recently led a group of church leaders on a visit to the U.S. – Mexico border at El Paso, to see what help is needed, as a surge of migration stresses resources on both sides. Pastor Eric Costanzo of South Tulsa Baptist Church said shelters on...
News On 6
Watch: Exercise Specialist Mo Smith Offers Tips On Getting Into Shape For The New Year
One of the top resolutions of the New Year is getting in shape, but you don't have to jump into it full throttle, you may want to consider the "12 Days of Fitmas." Mo Smith, an exercise specialist with Bailey Bariatrics in Owasso, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to explain the program.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Performing Random Acts Of Kindness
Some Tulsa Police officers are passing out gift cards, toys, and even turkeys this week as part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's annual random acts of kindness. The officers News On 6 spent time with Dec. 19 said their job is to serve and protect, and that getting to surprise someone with a gift of kindness is a bonus.
News On 6
City Of Broken Arrow Installing New Water Meters
The City of Broken Arrow is continuing a big project that will help residents get a better understanding of their water usage. Broken Arrow has roughly 40,000 water meters all over the city that have to be read every month, which can take a long time. The city just recently...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early-Morning House Fire
Tulsa Firefighters battled an early morning house fire near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue. Firefighters officials say it started on the back patio of the home at around 3 a.m. on Monday. According to firefighters, the five people living in the home and their three dogs made it...
News On 6
Sapulpa Man Killed In Crash In Tulsa County
A Sapulpa man is dead after a crash in Tulsa on Monday night. According to OHP Troopers, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near West 61st Street and South 97th West Avenue. Troopers say Jeremy Taylor died at the scene after crashing his pickup truck. Troopers say the cause...
News On 6
Watch: Attorney Alexis Gardner Discusses Age Discrimination
According to a recent AARP survey of nearly 3000 people aged 50 and older, 91% of respondents said age discrimination against older workers is common in the workplace today. Tulsa attorney Alexis Gardner joined the 6 In The Morning team on Wednesday to discuss what to do if you or someone you know believes they are being discriminated against because of their age.
News On 6
Owasso's Cole Adams Signs With Alabama As Part Of Nation's Top-Ranked Recruiting Class
High school athletes all over the country are making their college commitments official by signing their letters of intent. Owasso receiver Cole Adams has pledged to play receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide. In front of a packed room full of family, coaches and teammates, Adams signed his letter of...
News On 6
Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
News On 6
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For Landlord's Death
A Tulsa man has admitted to killing his landlord during an argument in December of 2021. According to court documents, Forrest Peterson pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for Amy Beasley's death. Authorities say Peterson and Beasley got into a fight in a mobile home last December. After the fight, Beasley...
