Carlos Correa is headed to the free-spending New York Mets with a $315 million, 12-year contract after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over concerns about an ankle injury sustained eight years ago. The agreement with the Mets was confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Correa had reached a $350 million, 13-year agreement with the Giants on Dec. 13. San Francisco on Monday announced a news conference for the following day, then called it off Tuesday morning and told Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, the team needed more time to examine medical records. Boras asked the Giants to set a deadline to finalize the deal. When a 1 p.m. PST deadline was set and passed, Boras reopened talks with other clubs. Houston announced on June 25, 2014, that Correa had surgery a day earlier after breaking his right fibula that June 20 while sliding into third base for Class A Lancaster. The injury ended Correa’s season.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO