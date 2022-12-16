Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Life Insurance Industry
Redesigning and repricing of products and services to maintain sales and profitability have been driving the Zacks Life Insurance industry players. Given an improving rate environment, life insurers, being the direct beneficiary of an improving rate environment, are poised to benefit. Increased automation is expected to drive premium growth and boost the efficiency of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated RGA, Voya Financial VOYA, and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL. Also, with an improving rate environment, life insurers are poised to benefit as they invest a large portion of their premiums.
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Helix Energy (HLX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Helix Energy is...
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for 2023 with New Analyst Coverage
Stocks closed lower for the fourth straight session to start the week as Wall Street grows increasingly worried about a continually hawkish Fed. Stocks were a bit more mixed through morning trading on Tuesday, but investors are starting to run out of time for the Santa Claus rally everyone was hoping for.
Wall Street Analysts Think Enterprise Products (EPD) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Shopify (SHOP) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this cloud-based commerce company have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Unity Software Inc. (U) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Unity Software Inc. (U) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -13%, compared to the...
Implied Volatility Surging for Pioneer (PXD) Stock Options
Investors in Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $40.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Dollar General (DG): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Is Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Broadridge (BR) Stock
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is currently riding on a strong recurring revenue position and the Itiviti acquisition, which are helping it to grow internationally. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 7.6% and 9.1%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 6.9% in fiscal 2023 and 5.1% in fiscal 2024.
Chevron Corporation (CVX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Chevron (CVX) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil company have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Tencent Music Entertainment Group, MongoDB and DocuSign
Chicago, IL – December 20, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME, MongoDB MDB and DocuSign DOCU. Stocks have struggled to gain traction during December, with a hawkish Federal Reserve weighing heavily on sentiment. Still, several stocks have snapped the overall bearish...
Has scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Nike Crushes Earnings Estimates and Stock Pops 13%
Nike reported second quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday that easily beat Wall Street expectations. Investors cheered the news, after last week’s government retail sales report showed consumer spending down sharply. Nike shares rose 13% in after-hours trading. Revenue for the three months was $13.32 billion, up 17% from a year ago; growth was 27% excluding currency changes. It topped the forecast of $12.57 billion. The strong showing was led by North America, where sales rose 30% to $5.8 billion. The Asia Pacific and Latin American market was up 19%, followed by Europe at 11%. China, the company’s...
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Dental Supplies sector have probably already heard of Merit Medical (MMSI) and Align Technology (ALGN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found...
