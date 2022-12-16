ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons rule out OL Chuma Edoga for Sunday's game vs. the Saints

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDmIS_0jlHamUO00

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) have ruled up backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints (4-9). Fortunately for the Falcons, Edoga is their only player with an injury designation heading into Week 15.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge returned to practice on Friday after missing the previous day due to illness, along with running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who was given a day off for rest on Thursday.

Check out the team’s final Week 15 injury report below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

Chuma Edoga Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT

Cordarrelle Patterson Rest – DNP –

KhaDarel Hodge Illness – DNP –

It’s also important to note that left guard Elijah Wilkinson has practiced this week but is still technically on injured reserve. Look for the Falcons to make a move in the next day to activate Wilkinson if they intend to play him against the Saints.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North

As bowl season gets underway, Penn State is just two short weeks away from their Rose Bowl matchup against Utah. They did have two key players opt out to prepare for the draft, including Parker Washington and Joey Porter Jr. As we near draft season, we have seen several mocks out there from various outlets, many that feature Nittany Lions prospects. The latest mock draft from The Draft Network has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 14th overall pick in the draft. Let’s break this one down. It really does seem like the Steelers have struggled to find their identity...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Franklin’s statement on passing of Franco Harris

The Penn State football family lost an icon with the passing of Franco Harris, a former Penn State running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame player. Harris passed away just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers were set to honor him and the 50th anniversary of his signature play in the NFL, The Immaculate Reception. Reactions and thoughts came flowing in all day following the news of Harris’ passing, and Penn State head coach James Franklin issued his own statement on a busy day with the start of the early signing period. Franklin called Harris a “true steward of the blue...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy