“Who is Advising Slater, the Town Board and Police Chief Noble on the Illegal, Forcible Eviction of RC Recreation Development?”

yonkerstimes.com
NYAG James and State Police Arrest Disbarred Attorney for Embezzling $450,000 from Vulnerable, Elderly Clients
John Ferdinand Murphy, III Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison. On Dec. 19, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
yonkerstimes.com
20 Months Prison Term for PA Man Who Threatened to Kill Congressman Swalwell
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that JOSHUA HALL was sentenced on Dec. 19 by United Stated District Judge Gregory H. Woods to 20 months in prison for making threats to kill a member of the United States Congress and impersonating family members of the then-President of the United States on social media to fraudulently raise funds for a fictitious political organization. HALL previously pled guilty to one count of making interstate communications with a threat to injure and one count of wire fraud.
yonkerstimes.com
City of Yonkers Tackles Redistricting, With Nine Week Deadline for Completion
On Tuesday December 20th the Yonkers City Council held a special meeting for the purpose of selecting a redistricting consultant. Earlier this year, Yonkers hired Joshua Simons and the Benjamin Center for Public Initiatives at SUNY New Paltz. It was announced at this meeting that Mr. Simons is no longer available. The meeting was to present two consultants to the councilmembers, but one consultant was also no longer available. The remaining consultant still interested in performing this required work was Dr. Andrew Beveridge (pronounced like the drink).
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation setting the stage for New Jersey’s child welfare system to make long-awaited exit from federal oversight
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed A-3707/S-2395 as a key part of the effort to fulfill New Jersey’s commitment to implement the necessary accountability measures to exit from federal oversight of child protective services administered under the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (NJ DCF).
Middletown police investigate 3 attempted break-ins
Middletown police are investigating three break-ins in town.
It was called one of the worst nursing homes in N.J, Why did it take so long to shut it down?
She still remembers the smell. The first time Anna Velez Negrón came to visit her uncle, she was all but assaulted by the vile odor of excrement when she entered the nursing home off a rural, two-lane road in Sussex County. “As soon as we walked in the double...
GOTCHA! NJ Man Wanted For Fort Lee Gas Station Holdup Chased Down By NY State Troopers
A New Jersey man wanted for robbing a gas station convenience store in Fort Lee was captured in New York State following a pursuit that began on the Tappan Zee Bridge. Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret had just held up a Rockland County mini-mart when New York State Police tried to stop his southbound 2014 Chevy Equinox on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, authorities said.
Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford
Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month.
Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash
WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
Central Hudson under investigation for alleged mismanagement over billing practices
The Public Service Commission has approved a motion against Central Hudson to determine whether there was mismanagement within the company that led to billing issues.
New Jersey witness says silent objects disappeared into thin cloud layer
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A New Jersey witness at Burlington Township reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing object at about 11:30 p.m. on December 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
norwoodnews.org
Jerome Park: Search for Missing DeWitt Clinton High School Employee
According to a New Rochelle police captain, multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a New Rochelle man and longtime janitor employed at DeWitt Clinton High School, located in the Jerome Park section of The Bronx, who disappeared without a trace nearly one month ago. According to two fliers circulated...
Culprit In $94K Theft From Luxury Long Island Store Sentenced
A 28-year-old man will spend years in prison for helping to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a luxury store on Long Island.Ali Harris, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Dec. 16, after pleading guilty to secon…
17-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting on Keen Street
A teen was wounded in a shooting on Keen Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Keen and Mercer streets at around 10:44 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, but initially did not find the victim. They later located the victim suffering...
Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Store
Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke S…
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
Is It Actually Illegal To Drive Without A Front License Plate In New York?
There are a ton of rules you need to follow when it comes to driving in New York. You need to make sure that both the driver and the vehicle are ready for the road. When it comes to driving in New York, one of the biggest "Oh no!" moments comes when you suddenly drive up on a roadblock where they're checking registrations and inspections. You suddenly start to think, "When is the last time I had that taken care of? Is it all up to date?" And it stinks when it isn't. Those two little things can add up some fines and some major inconveniences if they aren't up to date.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing Woman, 39
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a person reported missing on Friday, Dec. 16, who lives in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that Esmeralda Tejada, 39, of 2609 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 8 a.m. inside her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs around 180 pounds and has a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray skirt and black sneakers.
wrnjradio.com
2 injured including 1 flown after serious crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County Sunday evening, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at around 6:03...
