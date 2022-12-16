Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Elon Musk’s security team sought for questioning over incident he cited as reason to ban journalists
Police in Southern California are looking to speak with Elon Musk and his security team over an alleged assault last week that Musk claimed involved a “crazy stalker” and led to the suspension of a private jet-tracking account on Twitter as well as several prominent journalists. Musk has...
KTVZ
Zuckerberg weighed naming Cambridge Analytica as a concern in 2017, months before data leak was revealed
Mark Zuckerberg considered disclosing in 2017 that Facebook was investigating “organizations like Cambridge Analytica” alongside Russian foreign intelligence actors as part of an election security assessment before ultimately removing the reference at his advisers’ suggestion, according to a 2019 deposition conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and reviewed by CNN.
Comments / 0