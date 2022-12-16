Read full article on original website
aarp.org
Superfoods for the Brain
You are what you eat, the saying goes — and that holds true for the neck up. Just as diet plays an important role in the health of your heart, your skin and other organs in the body, what you put in your mouth can affect the health of your brain.
12tomatoes.com
Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
Healthline
How Ultra-Processed Foods Can Raise Risk of Cognitive Decline
A new study concludes that regular consumption of ultra-processed foods raises a person’s risk of cognitive decline. In an earlier study, Australian researchers also reported that ultra-processed foods can negatively impact cognitive functions. These foods include packaged snacks and pre-prepared dishes such as pizza and pies. These studies line...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Binge-Eating Sweet Treats Is Influenced by Gut Microbiome
Gut Microbes Influence Binge-Eating of Sweet Treats in Mice. We have all been there. You just meant to have a single Oreo cookie as a snack, but then you find yourself going back for another, and another. Before you know it, you have finished off the entire package even though you were not all that hungry to begin with.
Healthline
Getting Too Much Salt, Not Enough Potassium May Increase Your Risk of Cognitive Decline￼
A new study showed higher dietary sodium was associated with a higher risk of memory deterioration, and higher potassium intake was associated with higher cognitive function. Sodium and potassium play an important role in the body, working together to maintain water balance, send nerve impulses, and contract muscles. There are...
Medical News Today
Can you be healthy with high cholesterol?
High cholesterol levels can be a risk factor for heart disease and stroke. While high levels of HDL cholesterol can be protective for heart health, high levels of LDL cholesterol can be harmful. The body requires a certain amount of cholesterol to function properly, but high cholesterol levels can be...
CNET
This Dietary Supplement is Making its Rounds as a Sleep Aid. Here's How it Works
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real. The CDC says 70 million Americans live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help promote better rest, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after and people claim sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
MedicalXpress
Shaking less salt on your food at the table could reduce your heart disease risk
Adding additional salt to foods at a lower frequency is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, heart failure and ischemic heart disease, according to a new study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Even among those following a DASH-style diet, behavioral interventions to lessen salt consumption could further improve heart health.
Business Insider
A gastroenterologist shares 2 diet rules she follows for a healthy gut and to prevent colon cancer
Several factors affect gut health, including diet, hydration, and medication. Eating a fiber-rich diet and limiting alcohol intake can lower the risk of certain cancers. A gastroenterologist shared some rules she follows to preserve her own gut health in a TikTok video.
MedicalXpress
Could bacteria in your gut help spur depression?
Depression may be a disorder of the brain, but new research adds to evidence that it also involves the gut. While depression is complex, recent research has been pointing to a role for bacteria that dwell in the gut—suggesting that certain bacterial strains might feed depression symptoms, while others might be protective.
earth.com
Peanuts and herbs positively impact our gut microbiome
According to two new studies led by Pennsylvania State University, adding a daily ounce of peanuts or about a teaspoon of herbs and spices to one’s diet can positively affect the composition of the gut microbiome – a collection of trillions of microorganisms living inside the intestinal tract – and lead to better health.
cdc.gov
Healthy Eating for People With Diabetes
If you have diabetes, you probably know more than most about the foods you eat and how they affect your diabetes management. While there’s no such thing as a “diabetes diet,” some people have found certain eating plans to be helpful in managing diabetes. Healthy eating is...
earth.com
Boost Your Health With Omega-3
Kate Boston, registered dietician and owner of Cultivate Your plate, encourages her clients to get as many vitamins and minerals by eating whole foods, but individuals who don’t like fish may find it more difficult to get omega-3 fatty acids into their diets. Omega-3 nutrients have huge health benefits, including decreasing triglycerides, managing blood pressure, and improving brain health. “They help decrease risks of heart disease and prostate and breast cancers,” she says.
Can Taking Probiotics Help With Bloating?
Bloating is common and typically resolves on its own. But if you experience it often, you may wonder if supplements like probiotics can help.
MedicalXpress
Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as traditional Mediterranean diet
Following the green Mediterranean diet significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra "tire" around your waist. Recently, researchers compared the green Mediterranean diet to the traditional Mediterranean diet and a non-Mediterranean healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial—the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Mediterranean diet reduced visceral fat by 14%, the Mediterranean diet by 7% and the non-Mediterranean healthy diet by 4.5%. The study was published in BMC Medicine.
Can Your Gut Bacteria Actually Play A Role In Your Mental Health?
More and more studies are finding that our mental and physical health are inextricably linked. So can your gut bacteria play a role in your mental health?
earth.com
earth.com
