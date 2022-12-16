When we look for the best baking books of the year, we’re looking for titles that suit our many baking moods. We love cookbooks that supply recipes for lingering lovingly over a sourdough boule. We love tinkering with hydration levels, kneading, and proofing temperatures in pursuit of the perfect loaf—sometimes. Other times, we need baking books that will help us supply dessert—right now—please no Italian meringues or tempering chocolate required. Sometimes we want to know all about the science of achieving the perfect ratio of crunchy to chewy in a cookie. And sometimes we need to make a tray of muffins for houseguests in 30 minutes flat, before the coffee has even kicked in or our brains have even turned on. The best baking books of 2022 met us where we were—some educate, some offer efficiency, and some are simply about bringing the stunning showstoppers of professional pastry chefs home. Some of this year’s new releases even do all of these things at once. Read below for our favorites—and check out our list of the best cookbooks of 2022, too. —Emily Johnson.

