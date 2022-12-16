Read full article on original website
Epicurious
The 15 Most Popular Noodle and Pasta Recipes of 2022
If 2022 were a food, it might have been mac and cheese. At least, that’s what seems true when you look at the most popular recipes on Epicurious this year. Three of the top 15 most-trafficked pasta and noodle recipes were variations on classic mac—and if you ask us, all three are worth making this winter. Below, you’ll find those recipes, plus more gems for pasta lovers, including speedy weeknight options, cozy baked pastas, and a few of the noodle dishes featured in our map of Chinese regional favorites.
Epicurious
Skillet Chicken With Tangy-Sweet Peperonata
Peperonata is an Italian side dish of stewy sweet peppers, onion, and garlic, often flavored with oregano and basil. Here it becomes the base of a speedy weeknight-friendly dinner with the help of a couple jars of roasted red peppers—as opposed to the traditional fresh bell peppers. The swap is beneficial in terms of both timing and flavor: Because the jarred peppers are already cooked, they don’t need nearly as long to become a tender, softened heap, and they add an extra layer of smokiness that the fresh bell peppers don’t provide. By nestling in sliced seared chicken breasts and topping the skillet with Parmesan and basil, you’ll create a full meal that can go straight from the oven to the table. Do seek out whole roasted peppers rather than the presliced strips if you can find them; the latter are usually quite skinny and inclined to melt away in the pan. For a rustic peperonata, you’ll want to cut the peppers into larger pieces yourself.
Epicurious
Dark Greens and Noodles With Yogurt
You can use any greens that will wilt in this recipe. Chard, kale, spinach… but a combination of spinach, wild garlic, and nettles is exceptionally good. This recipe is inspired by an Azerbaijan ground meat khingial recipe, but as always, I try to create a vegetarian version so my husband can enjoy it with the rest of the family. You absolutely can buy ready-made fresh lasagna sheets and cut them into 2½ in (6 cm) diamonds, or break up dried lasagna sheets, but if you are making this for a special occasion, do make the homemade pasta so it’s extra-special. If you decide to make fresh pasta, please, don’t be scared. It’s easy, you do not need a pasta machine, in fact hand-rolled is preferable. If it’s your very first time, give yourself a break and don’t stress if it comes out just a little thicker than you are used to.
Epicurious
Ochazuke (Rice Tea Soup)
Ochazuke was always the last part of the meals we ate with our grandmother; my obachama didn’t like seeing any grains go to waste. Tea soup is made with fresh or leftover rice in your rice bowl and green tea, but you can substitute chicken broth, miso soup, or dashi for the green tea. You can also make ochazuke a meal in itself by making it with more rice and toppings, which is what this recipe calls for. For the rice, use basic white rice. Enjoy this soup plain or with a variety of toppings, such as grilled fish, sashimi, pickled cod roe, umeboshi, and nori.
Epicurious
Epicurious
Epicurious
Epicurious
Epicurious
Epicurious
Dumplings Over a Potato and Mushroom Stew
My grandmother Lusia used to make this amazing dish called noodli, a simple pork rib or duck, onion, and potato stew with kefir dumplings leavened with baking soda cooked on top. It was one of those celebratory meals we used to make when the extended family got together. My mom was so keen for my vegetarian husband to experience this important family dish that she created this version. I have played around with the original dough and created these feather-light dumplings, almost like airy steamed buns. They are not better than the original, but different, very puffy and light. You can use these dumplings over any stew you love as long as there is sufficient liquid in it. Serve with some kraut, kimchi, or pickles on the side… heaven.
Epicurious
Ozoni (New Year’s Good Luck Soup)
This is the first soup of the New Year that Japanese people sip for good luck and good fortune. We drink ozoni each day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the first five days of the year. I make a big batch of dashi, about 4 quarts to last me the whole week. The featured ingredient in this hearty soup is mochi, which symbolizes flexibility and endurance. In my family, the soup is a simple suimono (clear soup) and the mochi is always freshly toasted. The soup also includes bite-size pieces of kamaboko (fish cake), chicken, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, some greens (such as spinach, kale, or mizuna), and for garnish, some mitsuba leaves and a small bit of lemon or yuzu peel to balance out the colors. Besides this soup, I always make more than a half dozen traditional New Year’s good luck osechi dishes, which celebrate fertility (eggs, beans), endurance and flexibility (mochi), happiness (kombu), forward motion (lotus wheels), fire (carrots), purity (daikon), and groundedness (root vegetables).
Epicurious
Epicurious
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
This chicken and wild rice soup is my brother Sean's most favorite thing to eat. Anytime he'd come home from college, this was his comfort food. Even though my soup base is made with equal parts cream and chicken stock, it's still lighter than most, but you can adjust the amount of cream you use to suit your taste (sometimes I hold way back on the heavy cream and finish the soup with a bit of sour cream instead). I highly recommend making this soup a day or two ahead; it actually gets better after a night in the refrigerator, which allows all of the flavors to better meld together.
Epicurious
Turmeric Black Pepper Tempeh
This quick glazed tempeh with fresh herbs is delicious over rice with shallots, but you can also tuck it into lettuce cups or serve with rice noodles if you prefer. The glaze is also good on ground chicken, cubed chicken thighs, or tofu. For crunch, consider topping with fried shallots or fried garlic, sprouts, peanuts, or cashews.
Epicurious
