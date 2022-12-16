Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Thursday flight cancellations top 1,000 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel. As of Wednesday night, 1,024 flights have been cancelled for Thursday nationwide.
