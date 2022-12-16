ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Would You Ever Spend $40,000 on This TV?

In the world of online shopping you’re likely to encounter some lavish prices, but that can effectively be doubled down in the world of technology. Samsung’s combination phone that folds into a tablet is $1,919, the Apple Watch Ultra is $799, and you bet that home entertainment gadgets stretch into the high thousands.
Albany Herald

We’ve Found the Best Scale for Your Health Journey

While your weight isn't necessarily an indication of your overall health, keeping tabs on it with a bathroom scale can help track progress toward your health and fitness goals. Of course, not all scales are created equal, and you really want one that will give you an accurate reading, at bare minimum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy