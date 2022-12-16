Read full article on original website
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celebration Bowl-winning coach takes shot at Deion Sanders, Jackson State after game
North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson...
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Penguins Release Statement on Passing of Franco Harris
PITTSBURGH - Just days before he was supposed to be honored by the Pittsburgh Steelers with a number retirement and a ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate reception, Franco Harris passed away at the age of 72. The news shocked and hit close to home not just for...
Cowboys defense in trouble regardless of Eagles' starting QB
The Cowboys defense, which has allowed more than 20 points five times this season, is not trending upward. Over the past two games, it has allowed 63 points. With the Eagles third-ranked offense coming to town, that's not ideal. And, yes, we know Philadelphia (13-1) may sit quarterback Jalen Hurts...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
One school ran away with the best National Signing Day
Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Ben Roethlisberger Detailed Steelers Shutting Down Kenny Pickett ‘Might Be Smart’ If Playoffs Are Out Of Reach In 2022
Every week during the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers‘ legendary Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger has co-hosted a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger alongside Spencer Te’o and several guests. The most recent episode was released on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh Pirates’ former second baseman, Neil Walker joined the show. The three discussed Walker’s career and roots to the city of Pittsburgh. But when the trio began to discuss the Steelers’ Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, the future Hall of Famer had an interesting perspective on his successor, rookie Quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
Cardinals analyst Ron Wolfley weighs in on future for Kingsbury, Keim
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals radio analyst and host Ron Wolfley said Monday he thinks the team will make a change at general manager — but not at head coach. Wolfley said one of the reasons coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired in 2019 was so he could work with quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals drafted Murray No. 1 overall a few months after hiring Kingsbury, whose only previous coaching experience was at the college level.
Eagles' Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is more than enough money to...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides an injury update on Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers have three games remaining before their first playoff game. They have already clinched the NFC West. While the No. 2 seed could still be in play, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be strategic and careful with his banged-up players, ensuring that his team is as healthy as can be come postseason action.
Sportscaster says Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'cannot not look cool'
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has had a number of moments where he's shown his cool. Sportscaster and TV personality Kay Adams believes his coolest moment ever came in Week 15. Following Cincinnati's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers, Burrow and QB Tom Brady met at midfield. The third-year quarterback looked to Brady, dabbed him up, and turned away to continue talking to other players.
Bills Receive Concerning Injury Update On QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills kept the good times rolling on Saturday night as they defeated their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, in snowy Orchard Park. The Bills won the game 32-29 as Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning 29-yard field goal as time expired, giving Buffalo their fifth win in a row.
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Brock Purdy, 49ers bid to continue ascent vs. Commanders
Brock Purdy entered the NFL as "Mr. Irrelevant," the 262th and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Now the rookie quarterback has become a bona fide lifesaver. Purdy looks to continue his good fortune for the San Francisco 49ers (10-4), who seek their eighth successive victory Saturday when they face the Washington Commanders (7-6-1) in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ravens land veteran WR Sammy Watkins
Amid another season of struggles at the wide receiver position, the Baltimore Ravens picked up Sammy Watkins off waivers from the Green Bay Packers. This is pretty much a no-brainer for Baltimore. Watkins, 29, had a base salary of $1.12 million before Green Bay opted to move off the veteran. The team will pay the prorated version of that, less than $200,000, for the remainder of the season.
Shannon Sharpe Makes His Thoughts Clear On Aaron Rodgers’ Future
The Green Bay Packers aren’t used to losing, especially under the tutelage of coach Matt LaFleur. Before the 2022 season, the Packers had three consecutive 13-win seasons, resulting in two NFC Championship berths, both ending in losses. This year, they are 6-8 and find themselves clawing back into the...
