Related
4 Fun, Easy Activities To Do When It’s Freezing In Minnesota
It is time to embrace MinneSNOWta and have some fun with the snow and cold temps. My kids seem to embrace this time of year better than I do...so I decided to channel my inner child and share a few "snow and cold" ideas that you can do outside when the temperature dips below freezing.
People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names
I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
Cold? Take an Indoor Tour of Haunted Mansions in Minnesota
St Paul, one of Minnesota's oldest cities, is no stranger to strange things. Paranormal things. And Summit Avenue in St. Paul has quite a few places to tour that are said to be haunted. And since this is a guided tour, you will be assured to get the full stories along the way.
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for 12/21-12/23
Nasty winter weather is expected to hit southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening and officials are already warning that travel will be very difficult, dangerous, and could be impossible over the next several days. If you are traveling you can stay up to date with weather information and real-time road conditions on our app.
Stay Safe: Items to Have in Your Car During Minnesota’s Snow Storm
You've probably seen the list of the 16 items to have in your car in the winter, especially if you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or Wisconsin. That's not the items I'm talking about. Well, some of them are on that list but it's not 16 items, it's less than that and these seem really manageable to me.
Should Minnesota Schools Try Announcing Snow Days Like This? (WATCH)
I am glancing at the weather for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I am going to say it...it really looks like we could have another snow day for kids this week. A few years ago, a Superintendent of a school got creative with its "snow day" message and I think this would be awesome if a Minnesota school district put its own "snow day" touch on it.
Heartbreaking News Posted By Popular Zoo in Minnesota
Fans of one of Minnesota's favorite zoos were hit with some sad news on Monday. One of the beloved animals at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 40 years has passed away. Popular Animal at Como Park Zoo in Minnesota for 40+ Years Has Passed Away. My family has...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
Wisconsin Ranks Highly for Christmas Cheer, Minnesota Gets Jipped
I came across a study ranking all 50 states by their holiday cheer and I really think Minnesota got jipped! And on the other side of the coin, Wisconsin actually ranked really high on the list. States with the Most Christmas Cheer. This was a study done by CenturyLink. In...
How ‘The Siberian Express’ Could Affect Christmas in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
If you've looked at the forecast recently, I'm sorry. It looks brutal this week and into next week as well. Just in time for Christmas... yay. This burst of super cold air coming to Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and many other states is actually thanks to another country and it could cause a major blizzard in some states.
One Illinois City Just Became The Most Unlikely Elote Capital of America
Despite the 10,000,000+ acres of corn in Illinois, there are a ton of different foods and cultures. Outside of Chicago, there are plenty of mid-sized cities with beautiful parks, rich histories, and friendly locals. But now, it seems that one of them has gained a new claim to fame: and it's all because of Elote.
12-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Donates Over $10,000 in Toys
This Cambridge, Minnesota boy, Jonathan Werner, is absolutely amazing! He makes me feel like there's way more I could do to help people. He purchased and donated over $10,000 in toys to kids in need. And he's 12, by the way!. So how did a 12-year-old get $10,000 to buy...
Much of Iowa Now Included in Both Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings
[UPDATE December 21, 12:10 p.m.] Ready or not, it's almost time and things aren't looking any better. The National Weather Service now has issued a Blizzard Warning, on the backside of the Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Warning for eastern Iowa is in effect for 24 hours, beginning at...
The Truth About Yellow Speed Signs on Minnesota Roads
It has been so long since I have taken my permit or driver’s test, and most of you can say the same. We all know the basic rules of driving on roads, but I swear the questions referring to specific signs can get so confusing!. I know I have...
What is The Most Annoying Christmas Song in Minnesota?
The holiday season just isn't the same without hearing Christmas music, right? But while some songs are great, some are just the opposite. So just which Christmas song is the most annoying here in Minnesota?. That's the question the crew over at FinanceBuzz wanted to find out. They surveyed 1,500...
Wisconsin Woman A Finalist For Powerball First Millionaire Of Year
The coming new year could prove to be especially lucky for one of 29 finalists in an upcoming nationwide Powerball contest. Twenty nine finalists are competing for the chance to win a $1 million prize in the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" promotion. One of the finalists is from Wisconsin.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
The Ultimate Minnesota Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars [Recipe]
There are two things all Minnesotans love: bars, and things shaped like Minnesota. This dessert combines both. Chocolate chip cookie bars have always been one of my favorite desserts. There were even a couple of years that I had my grandma make me a pan of them instead of a birthday cake. They are just so perfect in every single way. I decided to mix up a batch this week, and I took it one step further by cutting them into the shape of my favorite state with my Minnesota cookie cutter once they were cooled. Here is how I made them.
