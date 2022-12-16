ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names

I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
MINNESOTA STATE
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
Much of Iowa Now Included in Both Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings

[UPDATE December 21, 12:10 p.m.] Ready or not, it's almost time and things aren't looking any better. The National Weather Service now has issued a Blizzard Warning, on the backside of the Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Warning for eastern Iowa is in effect for 24 hours, beginning at...
IOWA STATE
The Ultimate Minnesota Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars [Recipe]

There are two things all Minnesotans love: bars, and things shaped like Minnesota. This dessert combines both. Chocolate chip cookie bars have always been one of my favorite desserts. There were even a couple of years that I had my grandma make me a pan of them instead of a birthday cake. They are just so perfect in every single way. I decided to mix up a batch this week, and I took it one step further by cutting them into the shape of my favorite state with my Minnesota cookie cutter once they were cooled. Here is how I made them.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
