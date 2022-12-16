Winter break is long and there are lots of days to fill (17.5 days for us if you include weekends!) If you’re like us, you want to squeeze in a few more holiday activities before Christmas and keep the kids busy for the week and a half after. We’ve pulled together a list of 101 activities to keep you as busy as you like this winter break. The first half are activities that cost money (or use a membership if you have one!) and the second half are free or very inexpensive activities. Have fun and don’t forget the hand sanitizer!

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO