Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crimsonquarry.com
Three Things: Indiana women’s basketball beats Butler 67-50
Indiana women’s basketball kicked off their holiday break on a high note, defeating Butler 67-50 earlier this afternoon in Assembly Hall. The win improves the fourth-ranked Hoosiers’ overall record to 12-0 (2-0 Big Ten) and locks up their third undefeated non-conference campaign under head coach Teri Moren. Today’s...
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana men’s basketball: What will Xavier Johnson’s absence mean?
The loss to Kansas wasn’t the only thing weighing heavy on the minds of Indiana’s fans on Saturday. Xavier Johnson, the Hoosiers’ starting point guard, went down with an injury in the first half and didn’t return. Johnson was later seen leaving Allen Fieldhouse in crutches...
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana men’s basketball beats Elon 96-72: The kids are alright
This was always gonna be a weird one. Game against a team with the same name as one of the richest guys in the world who loves to trend on the website he owns? Well, there’s the bit. Indiana men’s basketball coming off of some less than ideal losses to former No. 1-seeds? There’s the narrative.
crimsonquarry.com
Crimson Quarry Roundtable: Could you quarterback Indiana football?
Heading into 2023 spring ball, Indiana football’s quarterback situation is... interesting. As of right now, there’s simply not a lot of dudes on the roster who throw the football. Most Power Five teams carry between six and eight quarterbacks, so Indiana’s going to need to put in some serious work in the transfer portal if they want to fill out the room.
crimsonquarry.com
Michael Penix Jr. is doing great
When you think of big time quarterbacks in the national landscape of college football, Indiana isn’t a program that’s likely to cross your mind. Sure, Nate Sudfeld had some incredible years in the cream and crimson and Antwaan Randle El was a human highlight reel who had the misfortune of being far ahead of his time. Trent Green was meant to quarterback the Rams’ greatest show on turf offense, but an injury made way for Kurt Warner. The list isn’t too long.
Comments / 0