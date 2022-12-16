When you think of big time quarterbacks in the national landscape of college football, Indiana isn’t a program that’s likely to cross your mind. Sure, Nate Sudfeld had some incredible years in the cream and crimson and Antwaan Randle El was a human highlight reel who had the misfortune of being far ahead of his time. Trent Green was meant to quarterback the Rams’ greatest show on turf offense, but an injury made way for Kurt Warner. The list isn’t too long.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO