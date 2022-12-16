Read full article on original website
You only need 5 ingredients to make delicious, buttery Mexican Wedding Cookies
Make a batch of these buttery, nutty cookies in about 30 minutes.
Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies
Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.
ABC News
How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever
Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
Thrillist
Grab a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Because the Day of Dozens is Back
Every year on December 12, Krispy Kreme celebrates a holiday of its own invention. The offer can land you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just a dollar. A made-up holiday is as good of an excuse as any for a deal. At a minimum, there have been thinner excuses from chains to run a promotion.
Why Are People Putting Wax Paper On Top Of Their Fridge?
Grease can quickly build up on top of your fridge, but it's a hard place to clean. Thankfully putting wax paper on your fridge might prevent this problem.
The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat
Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
Grandma's 'Famous' Overnight Breakfast Casserole Is a Guaranteed Winner
This is perfect to make on Christmas morning.
Simple 'Christmas Crockpot Breakfast' Is the Secret to a Stress-Free Morning
Cook it overnight and it's ready in the morning!
Allrecipes.com
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Somehow we have reached the end of 2022, which of course means we're entering one of the busiest seasons of all: the holiday season. Luckily for us, our favorite list just dropped — and we're not talking about our holiday wishlist. No, we mean the list of Aldi Finds that are coming to the store in December.
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
“Be grateful and eat it,” man orders his date lobster when she wanted chicken because ‘he’s not cheap’
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I dated a lot. After I had my daughter and before I met my current boyfriend three years ago, I went through a period of time when online dating was my main hobby. I was serious about it, so I used OkCupid and eHarmony, not those phone apps that are so popular now like Tinder and Bumble. No, I wanted to dive deep into the men I was considering dating. Stalk them online for a while before meeting them, if you will.
Stunning 'Loaded Christmas Sliders' Are the Gift That Keeps on Giving
We're salivating just watching this video.
Easy 'Crockpot Christmas Candy' Is Perfect for Homemade Gifts
Whip up a batch for teachers and co-workers.
I made Dolly Parton's rumored 5-layer potato casserole for dinner, and it was easy and delicious
The famous country singer's supposed dinner recipe with potatoes and vegetables was simple to follow and it ended up being really delicious, too.
Thrillist
Wendy's Is Dishing Out Huge Deals All December Long
December 1-31: Grab a free small chili with any in-app purchase. Buy a Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwich and get one for $1. Get $4 off of any in-app delivery order of $20 or more. December 30: Grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheese with any mobile order purchase. December 31:...
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
Thrillist
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
