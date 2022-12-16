ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

CNN

Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
US News and World Report

Zelenskyy to Congress: ‘Your Money Is Not Charity’

A passionate and grateful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast his nation's fight against Russia as a global war for democracy Wednesday night, thanking the United States effusively for its help but pleading for more weapons during what he called a watershed point in the war. "Your money is not charity,"...
US News and World Report

Gov. Noem: Investment Review Finds Limited Funds in China

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday a recent review of the state's investment portfolio found the state did not hold any direct investments in China but has stakes in emerging markets funds that invest in the Asian economic power. The Republican governor, who...
US News and World Report

Arizona Republican Lake Presses Stolen Election Claims in Court

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Republican Kari Lake, who lost her bid last month to become Arizona’s governor, were in court Wednesday arguing that the election was invalid and should be overturned. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by about 17,000 votes in the Nov. 8 election. A central tenet...
US News and World Report

U.S. Senate $1.66 Trillion Gov't Funding Bill Secures Enough Votes to Advance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A $1.66 trillion bill to fund the U.S. government secured enough support to advance in the Senate's first procedural vote on the matter on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone) Copyright 2022 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial opinions are those of U.S....
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Probe of Musk's Neuralink to Scrutinize Long-Criticized U.S Animal Welfare Regulator

(Reuters) - Law enforcement officials investigating Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp over its animal trial program are also scrutinizing the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s oversight of the company's operations, after the agency failed to act on violations at other research organizations, according to several people familiar with the matter. Reuters...
US News and World Report

Appeals Court Says U.S. Cannot Mandate Federal Contractor COVID Vaccines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts. The U.S. government has contracts with thousands of companies, and courts have said the issue could affect up...
US News and World Report

U.S. Congress Aims to Pack Additional Measures Into Government Funding Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress faces a tricky task this week as lawmakers try to use a $1.7 trillion government funding bill to also address other priorities, including tweaks to election rules, reforms to drug sentencing and a ban on TikTok from government-owned devices. Democrats and Republicans alike aim...
