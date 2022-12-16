Read full article on original website
Related
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Republicans praise Zelenskyy but balk at future aid
The Ukrainian president received a warm reception in D.C. But securing aid from the next Congress remains uncertain.
US News and World Report
Zelenskyy to Congress: ‘Your Money Is Not Charity’
A passionate and grateful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast his nation's fight against Russia as a global war for democracy Wednesday night, thanking the United States effusively for its help but pleading for more weapons during what he called a watershed point in the war. "Your money is not charity,"...
US News and World Report
Gov. Noem: Investment Review Finds Limited Funds in China
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday a recent review of the state's investment portfolio found the state did not hold any direct investments in China but has stakes in emerging markets funds that invest in the Asian economic power. The Republican governor, who...
US News and World Report
Arizona Republican Lake Presses Stolen Election Claims in Court
(Reuters) - Lawyers for Republican Kari Lake, who lost her bid last month to become Arizona’s governor, were in court Wednesday arguing that the election was invalid and should be overturned. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by about 17,000 votes in the Nov. 8 election. A central tenet...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate $1.66 Trillion Gov't Funding Bill Secures Enough Votes to Advance
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A $1.66 trillion bill to fund the U.S. government secured enough support to advance in the Senate's first procedural vote on the matter on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone) Copyright 2022 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial opinions are those of U.S....
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Probe of Musk's Neuralink to Scrutinize Long-Criticized U.S Animal Welfare Regulator
(Reuters) - Law enforcement officials investigating Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp over its animal trial program are also scrutinizing the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s oversight of the company's operations, after the agency failed to act on violations at other research organizations, according to several people familiar with the matter. Reuters...
US News and World Report
Appeals Court Says U.S. Cannot Mandate Federal Contractor COVID Vaccines
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts. The U.S. government has contracts with thousands of companies, and courts have said the issue could affect up...
US News and World Report
U.S. Congress Aims to Pack Additional Measures Into Government Funding Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress faces a tricky task this week as lawmakers try to use a $1.7 trillion government funding bill to also address other priorities, including tweaks to election rules, reforms to drug sentencing and a ban on TikTok from government-owned devices. Democrats and Republicans alike aim...
