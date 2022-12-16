Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Millionaire Candy
Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
Here’s something I made earlier: Christmas recipes to prepare ahead of the big day
You are ambitious and have decided to host Christmas lunch. You are needy, so you want praise. You love a deadline, so you have left everything to the week before Christmas. According to the above criteria, you must be, at worst, a writer; at best, a home cook who thrives under pressure.
8 festive ways to use crescent dough this holiday season
Crescent dough —the seamless pastry dough sheet used for making flaky crescent rolls (not to be confused with croissants) — has always been a kitchen staple of mine amid the holidays. My go-tos are Pillsbury's Original Crescent Dough Sheet and Crescent Rolls; however, recently, I've become a fan of both Immaculate Baking's packaged rolls (I usually buy them from Whole Foods) and Trader Joe's Crescent Rolls.
intheknow.com
Mom’s parchment paper hack blows TikTok’s mind
This mom’s hack for easily making precise parchment paper measurements had TikTokers’ jaws dropping!. Daniela Lisi (@danielalisi5) is a TikToker and photographer who took a break from sharing behind-the-scenes videos of her work to share an amazing cooking hack that her mom showed her!. In the video, Daniela’s...
A Single Egg Can Save Your Pie From Suffering A Soggy Bottom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ahh, the dreaded soggy bottom –- any baker's nemesis. Blind baking is the most foolproof way of preventing a soggy bottom, using pie weights and a stint in the oven to firm up the crust. But, according to Ree Drummond, if you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, rice, or even sugar (and then you're left with toasted sugar which is simply divine).
Broccoli Cheese Soup - Panera Copycat Recipe🥦
We don’t eat out a lot, my family is not really a fan of traditional fast foods. I’m not complaining, I love to cook and I also like knowing what‘s going in my families bellies! But let’s face it, sometimes you just need to pick up a quick, on the go meal. One place that we can all agree on is Panera. In a pinch we can get a decent meal and it’s quick. My absolute favorite is the broccoli cheddar soup. It’s rich and it’s creamy, with tender pieces of broccoli and carrots with just the right amount of cheesy goodness. I could eat it everyday, but no way can my wallet could afford that, so I knew that I needed a good hearty broccoli and cheddar in my arsenal of soups. Now that it's winter and the snow is flying it's time to get the soup pot out and start enjoying some homemade comfort food.
intheknow.com
These banana pancakes are a sweet way to start your day
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Make mornings “flippin’” awesome with this delicious recipe...
thecountrycook.net
Easy Christmas Bundt Cake
This Easy Christmas Bundt Cake recipe starts with a boxed cake mix that has added flavor and swirls of color to make it a delicious holiday dessert!. This Christmas Bundt Cake recipe is one I make all year long. Instead of using green and red colors, I can switch it up to lots of other colors depending on the season or holiday! It may seem like such a simple recipe but folks really love cutting into this and seeing all the surprise colors inside. If you need an easy but delicious holiday dessert for your holiday gatherings, then give this Christmas Bundt Cake recipe a try!
ktalnews.com
Best casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
Epicurious
A Snacky, Festive New Year’s Eve Menu for Ringing in 2023
If one thing helped the roller-coaster ride that was 2022 stand out from the past few turbulent roller-coaster years, it was real live friends. Boy, did I miss them. And while this not-really-post-COVID era still requires precautions, finally being able to speak to each other face-to-face rather than only communicating via emoji and the occasional “ugh” and “gah” has been a life-affirming elixir for my soul.
Homemade Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
intheknow.com
9 classic camel coats under $200 that will give you 2022’s favorite ‘old money aesthetic’
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There’s something about a neutral-colored wool coat that...
An Onion Can Help Prevent Frost Buildup On Your Windshield
There’s an easy way to prevent frost from forming on your car windshield, and it involves a vegetable. You can rub the inside of an onion over your outer windshield glass to leave a coating that will keep frost from sticking. The sugar from the onion prevents water from...
womansday.com
Holiday Sugar Cookies
Step 1In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. In second large bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg, then vanilla. Step 2Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated....
thecountrycook.net
Drunken Rudolph
A fun and festive milkshake, the Drunken Rudolph is made with three different liquors along with ice cream, hot cocoa mix and topped with whipped cream!. For all of you grown ups who love to make fun themed cocktails this time of year, I bring you the Drunken Rudolph. This is definitely a dessert drink. It is absolutely delicious and was a huge hit when I made it for the first time last year. It whips up in minutes and is a lot of fun to make and serve. If you want a really fun and sweet drink to serve to your adult holiday guests, give this Drunken Rudolph a try!
Easy swirled sugar cut-out cookie recipe for your holiday baking
Dan Grossy Pelosi shared his sugar cut-out cookie recipe for holiday baking.
BHG
How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
The Daily South
Butterfingers
Not to be confused with the candy bar, these slender and crisp butter cookies are studded with chopped pecans and coated in powdered sugar, for a sweet and nutty addition to the holiday cookie tin. The low-effort cookies require only a handful of ingredients, mostly baking staples you likely have on hand, and the mixer does all of the hard work. Friends and family, especially the little ones, can join in on the fun and help shape the cookie dough into their signature log shapes.
agupdate.com
Italian Cookies
Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
Comments / 0