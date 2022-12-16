Read full article on original website
Nikkei 225 Is 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,533.35. The Nikkei 225 Index is a price-weighted index of 225 of the largest blue-chip Japanese companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It is calculated in real time, with 5-second intervals throughout trading hours.
Silver Futures Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 13.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:03 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, Silver (SI) is $24.19. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 591, 99.99% below its average volume of 15366339322.5. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DouYu Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped by a staggering 16.67% in 5 sessions from $1.26 at 16.67, to $1.47 at 13:29 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend. DouYu’s last close...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,575.09. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 34.1% up from its 52-week low and 21.86% down from its 52-week high.
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:07 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.356% up from its 52-week low and 10.065% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
NASDAQ Composite Over 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 4.64% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,652.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 721529626, 88.86% below its average volume of 6481355641.5. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Liberty Broadband Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.8% in 10 sessions from $88.66 at 2022-12-05, to $69.33 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 4.27% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,878.89. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.99% up from its 52-week low and 14.78% down from its 52-week high.
Ford Stock Down Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ford (NYSE: F) slid by a staggering 15.7% in 5 sessions from $13.57 to $11.44 at 12:23 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.32% to $14,986.24, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. Ford’s...
Charter Comm Stock Is 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Charter Comm (NASDAQ: CHTR) fell by a staggering 21.93% in 5 sessions from $392.66 at -21.93, to $306.55 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.12% to $10,558.72, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 24% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped by a staggering 24.46% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at -24.46, to $2.81 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend.
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.97% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:07 EST on Monday, 19 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.67. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.286% up from its 52-week low and 2.489% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
NYSE FANG Falls By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 17.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,485.05. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.49% up from its 52-week low and 1.19% down from its 52-week high.
Nikola Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.36% to $2.47 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,699.96, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
CBOE Down Momentum With A 6% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.56% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.07. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.35 and 14.19% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.39.
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Falls 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) slid 9.5% to $8.67 at 15:58 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,506.20, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
Heritage Global And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Heritage Global (HGBL), Arista Networks (ANET), Provident Bancorp (PVBC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund, ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD), ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM), Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) 11.84 -0.5% 11.12%...
Calamos Convertible And High Income Fund, Vector Group Ltd., Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY), Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), Nuveen (JPI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) 11.58 0.35% 10.4% 2022-12-13 19:09:07. 2 Vector...
TherapeuticsMD And Nautilus On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are TherapeuticsMD, Sumitomo Mitsui, and GoPro. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
