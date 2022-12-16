(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,533.35. The Nikkei 225 Index is a price-weighted index of 225 of the largest blue-chip Japanese companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It is calculated in real time, with 5-second intervals throughout trading hours.

2 HOURS AGO