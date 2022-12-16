Read full article on original website
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
Air India Launches First Ever Service Between Mumbai and San Francisco
Last Thursday Air India launched its first-ever non-stop service between Mumbai and San Francisco with flights operating 3 times a week. Air India is pleased to announce the launch of a new flight route, as part of their commitment to providing customers with the highest levels of service and convenience. This decision is a reflection of their ambition to expand their global presence, ensuring that they can meet passengers’ needs wherever they travel throughout the world.
Condor Takes Delivery of its First Airbus A330neo Aircraft
German leisure carrier Condor has taken delivery of its first of 16 Airbus A330neo jets as part of its fleet modernization initiatives. Condor's new acquisition of the A330neo aircraft to replace its previous generation will bring major improvements in cost-efficiency and environmental performance. The new model is expected to reduce total operating costs significantly, as well as fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 25%.
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
First Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor ready for delivery
Hinkley Point C's first nuclear reactor is built and ready to be delivered. The reactor pressure vessel is the first to be built for a British power station for more than 30 years. It was built in France by nuclear engineering company Framatome and is due to arrive to the...
American Ending Agreement with Mesa Airlines, United to Step In
American says 'financial instability and operations' led to decision to sever agreement. Regional carrier Mesa Airlines will phase out operations with American Airlines and will instead start to ramp up flights with United Airlines according to multiple reports and a statement by Mesa's CEO. Mesa’s CEO Jonathan Ornstein told employees...
What It’s Like to Fly the 1,400 MPH Supersonic F-104 Starfighter Jet
With thousands of hours of flight time and a coveted ATP pilot’s rating, Evan Dick has flown many aircraft types, including classic fighter jets like the L-39. But even he wasn’t prepared for the raw uncontrollable, power of the F-104 Starfighter. “Its power-to-weight ratio is just ridiculous,” he says. “I could tell, with the afterburners, it was going to be the most challenging aircraft I’d ever flown. It was like a missile with a man on it.” “We can out-run, out-climb, and out-accelerate an F-16 all day long,” notes Starfighters International founder Rick Svetkoff. Florida-based Starfighters offers a two-day F-104 flight training...
Pepsi has 36 Tesla Semi Already and Installing Megacharging
PepsiCo is deploying 36 electric Semi trucks from Tesla, with 15 in Modesto and 21 in Sacramento, so far and will deploy 100 Semi Trucks in 2023. PepsiCo is purchasing the big trucks “outright” and is upgrading its plants, including installing four 750-kilowatt Tesla charging stalls at both its Modesto and Sacramento locations, PepsiCo Vice President Mike O’Connell said in an interview. A $15.4 million California state grant and $40,000 federal subsidy per vehicle helps offset part of the costs.
Flight Schools Consider Dropping Knowledge Tests
FSANA's latest newsletter contains a survey asking about the impact of the closure of third party testing centers at flight schools. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Is your flight school or FBO getting out of the knowledge test business? The Flight School Association of North America (FSANA) would like to hear about it.
$15.5 billion to get Vietnam off coal
It’s Monday, December 19, and wealthy countries and financial institutions want to aid Vietnam’s transition away from fossil fuels. A group of wealthy nations including the United States, the U.K., and several European Union member states announced last week that they will give Vietnam $15.5 billion for its transition from coal to renewables. The funding aims to help the Southeast Asian country phase out the most polluting fossil fuel and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Airmanship: What Pilots Need Most
In part two of this series, we looked at some of the challenges facing the airline pilot profession. What I will do now is offer some ideas of how we can address these challenges. How To Address The Challenges Pilots Face – Airmanship. Looking at the list of accidents...
