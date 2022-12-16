Read full article on original website
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
Brazoria County shares holiday closure schedule
County offices will be closed for Christmas and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) According to Brazoria County’s official website, county offices will close for the Christmas holiday at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. The county will also observe the New Year’s holiday Jan. 2. Closed county offices will include courts, the appraisal district offices and the county clerk office.
HISD school secretary sets fire to avoid meeting with principal over missing money, docs state
The secretary, who was responsible for the school's finances, allegedly set things on fire after the principal noticed vendors had not been paid and cash collected from multiple fundraisers were not deposited into the school's account.
Suspect wanted after using stolen ID in attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a woman who is now wanted after reportedly attempting to use a stolen ID to take more than $1,000 out of a bank account in Pearland. According to the Pearland Police Department, the woman obtained the ID card from...
Driving drunk in Harris County? Law enforcement is looking for you
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is one of the deadliest times on Harris County roads, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their office is working collaboratively with law enforcement to crack down on drunken drivers. "We in law enforcement know that we know how serious of...
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4
After the negligence of DFPS workers, a child missing for over two months while in their care, the filing a frivolous suit, and returning legal custody of a missing child, you'd think that DFPS would at least apologize to the family, or at a minimum, stop harassing them. Unfortunately, that was just a dream, says a Texas mother.
Harris County face greatest risk of disaster in Texas, FEMA indicates
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Natural disasters can strike anywhere. However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood and other calamities, such as winter weather?
56-year-old ex-con on parole allegedly commits murder while free from jail on personal recognizance bond
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - People on parole are serving the remainder of their sentences in the free world. We've noticed several instances in which the state's prison system and the courts take little or no action when parolees commit new crimes. 56-year-old Michael Carl Draper has six felony convictions. SUGGESTED:...
What could go wrong? Waller cops pulling over drivers to hand out gift cards
Not all are thrilled by the gesture, some questioning its safety and legality.
THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL
Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
City Council increases League City employee pay to compete with other cities, combat turnover
League City City Council on Sept. 27 granted raises to 347 employees at a cost of over $1.13 million. (Courtesy city of League City) In an effort to combat growing turnover and compete with other cities, League City on Jan. 2 will grant employees raises based on the findings from a study of League City and surrounding cities.
HCSO: Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend. It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning at a home on Heather Street in far east Harris County in the Highlands area. Investigators said when they...
Drunk driver sentenced to several life sentences for killing family of 4
HOUSTON - A drunk driver, who killed a family of four in a crash, has been sentenced to four life sentences Monday, the District Attorney's office announced Monday. Back in March 2021, Daniel Canada, 37, was driving from Longview visiting from Houston, and was reportedly ongoing 100 miles an hour on FM 2920. That's when he crashed into a car driven by Porsha Branch, 28, around 8:20 p.m.
Secretary Scott releases Phase 2 report on full forensic audit of 2020 General Election in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Secretary of State John Scott is releasing a report on the second and final phase of the agency’s full forensic audit of the 2020 General Election in four of Texas’ largest counties: Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant. Phase 2 of the...
DA: Fort Bend County jury sends convicted child molester to prison for life
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A Fort Bend County jury sentenced a convicted child molester to life in prison after hearing testimony from a victim saying she was abused since she was 6 years old. Melvin Harris, 53, was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse...
Harris County, Houston officials outline preparations for freezing temperatures
Snow covers I-45 in Houston during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the hard freeze coming to the region the night of Dec. 22 will not be as severe as Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 during a news conference Dec. 20.
Human smuggling operation discovered after chase in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police stopped a human smuggling operation after a short chase on the west side. It happened just after 2 a.m. on South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway. Police discovered a truck had stolen plates and attempted a traffic stop before the driver took off. After...
Bellaire council members select engineering firm tasked with reducing regional flood risks
City Council members approved a contract that authorizes engineering firm Ardurra Group Inc. to start working on projects in the Bellaire area related to flood risk reduction and drainage improvement. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Bellaire is one step closer to addressing long-term flooding over the next 10-20...
Local non-profit providing dog houses, blankets for homeless and abandoned dogs as Artic Blast approaches
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One area of northeast Houston-area is known as the ‘Corridor of Cruelty.’ Sadly, homeless dogs that are dumped there will likely die in the upcoming Arctic Blast. "We're very concerned about dogs living, and we're especially concerned about dogs living on the streets," said...
Harris Co. Judge's chief of staff leaving for new role after being charged with multiple felonies
Alex Triantaphyllis is one of three staffers charged earlier this year with misuse of official information, which is a third-degree felony, and tampering with a government record.
