Brazoria County, TX

Community Impact Houston

Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station

HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brazoria County shares holiday closure schedule

County offices will be closed for Christmas and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) According to Brazoria County’s official website, county offices will close for the Christmas holiday at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. The county will also observe the New Year’s holiday Jan. 2. Closed county offices will include courts, the appraisal district offices and the county clerk office.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Harris County face greatest risk of disaster in Texas, FEMA indicates

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Natural disasters can strike anywhere. However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood and other calamities, such as winter weather?
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL

Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
BRENHAM, TX
fox26houston.com

Drunk driver sentenced to several life sentences for killing family of 4

HOUSTON - A drunk driver, who killed a family of four in a crash, has been sentenced to four life sentences Monday, the District Attorney's office announced Monday. Back in March 2021, Daniel Canada, 37, was driving from Longview visiting from Houston, and was reportedly ongoing 100 miles an hour on FM 2920. That's when he crashed into a car driven by Porsha Branch, 28, around 8:20 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

