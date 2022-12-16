Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harold Brotherton – Service 11am 12/28/22
Harold Brotherton of Park Hills died Saturday, December 17th, at the age of 80. The funeral service will be 11:00 Wednesday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Harold Brotherton will be 5 to 8 Tuesday at the funeral home.
Teresa “Terry” Ann Steimel — Graveside Service 12/28/22 1 P.M.
Teresa “Terry” Ann Steimel of St. Louis passed away on December 16th, she was 74 years old. A graveside service for Terry Steimel will be Wednesday afternoon, December 28th at 1 in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Maxine McFarland – Service 1pm 12/21/22
Maxine McFarland of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be 1:00 Wednesday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Twin Oaks Cemetery. Visitation for Maxine McFarland will be 11 to 1 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Barbara Battles – Service 1pm 12/20/22
Barbara Battles of Bonne Terre died December 12 at the age of 82. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 Tuesday at GraceWay Ministries in Farmington with a celebration of life at 4:00 Wednesday at Lake Timberline Paddle Club in Bonne Terre. Arrangements by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Michael Raymond Moon — Private Services
Michael Raymond Moon of Festus passed away Wednesday, December 14th, he was 76 years old. There will be private family services for Michael Moon, with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Joe Wayne Campbell Sr. — Private Services
Joe Wayne Campbell Sr. of Herculaneum passed away Thursday, December 15th, he was 67 years old. There will be private family services for Joe Campbell under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Debbie Lynn Paintner – Service – 12/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Debbie Lynn Paintner of Courtois died Sunday at the age of 60. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Boss Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at the Boss Cemetery. Visitataion for Debbie Paintner is Tuesday evening from 4 until 7 at James and Gahr Mortuary...
Festus to promote Captain Wendel to Chief of Police
(Festus) Current Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel will become the next Chief of Police. Festus Mayor Sam Richards appointed Wendel to replace retiring Police Chief Tim Lewis and the appointment was confirmed by unanimous consent by the Festus City Council at its Monday night meeting. Mayor Richards says Wendel was the perfect choice with his many years in the department.
Broombaugh ready to lead Festus Fire Department
(Festus) Jeff Broombaugh has officially been the Festus Fire Chief for just over two weeks. He was hired by a recommendation of Festus Mayor Sam Richards and was approved by the City Council last month, and his first official day as chief was December 5th. Broombaugh retired as chief of the Rock Community Fire Protection District in June but decided to take the open Festus Fire Chief position to lead them going forward.
Farmington To Offer Warming Shelters
(Farmington) The city of Farmington is reminding citizens of where they can go to stay warm in response to the extreme cold that is moving into the area. In a news release from Emergency Management Director Tim Porter, he states that city hall in Farmington will be open as a warming shelter between 8 and 4:30 as will the development services building on South Franklin Street.
Candidates Narrowed For Next Park Hills City Administrator
(Park Hills) Candidates have been whittled down to see who the next Park Hills city administrator is going to be. Mayor Stacey Easter says the city council is getting closer to finding a replacement for Mark McFarland who retired as the towns’ city administrator on November 11th. Mayor Easter...
Fenton woman injured in an accident on Hwy 30
A Fenton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at La Kenney Lane on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aureliano Cruz Garcia of High Ridge was driving a 2009 Chevy Express and the vehicle suffered a defect and came to a stop in the right lane. The vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Catherine Anderson of Fenton. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 6:30 on Monday night.
Park Hills Street Department Is Ready For Snow
(Park Hills) Extremely cold weather will be the main concern later this week but accumulating snow is also a possibility for southeast Missouri. Stacey Easter is the mayor of Park Hills. She says a plan is in place to keep city streets plowed in case we do get a few...
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
Only two dates left to visit the Santa House in Festus
(Festus) There are only two remaining nights in which Santa Claus will be in the Santa House in Festus for kids and visitors. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says residents of the area need to act quickly if they want to talk to Santa before Christmas. There is no charge...
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Wednesday, 12/21/22
J-98 Trading Post numbers for Wednesday, 12/21/2022. (Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully...
Jefferson County Sheriffs Office ready for winter storm
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will still have its deputies out and about Thursday despite the winter storm. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they will make use of their four-wheel drive vehicles and will take a close look at their calls for service to plan accordingly for the responses.
Park Hills Man Receives Serious Injuries After Car Crash in Washington County
(Stoney Point) A man from Park Hills was seriously injured Tuesday in a one car crash in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Stoney Point Road near Huff Cemetery Road when 24-year-old Kristian Dunn fell asleep while driving a Dodge Caliber. The car...
A Week of Filing Left to Go For Potosi School Board Election
(Potosi) There is still time to throw your hat into the ring to become a candidate for your local school board of education. The Potosi School District will have a race in April if more than three people file. However, Superintendent Alex McCaul says something brand new for the district,...
Central Recognizes Outstanding Students and Teachers
(Park Hills) The Central School board recognized outstanding achievement by its students, teachers and teams at its latest meeting. Superintendent, Dr. Ashley McMillian tells us about the high school students of the month…. They recognized more some younger students as well…. The district is performing dirt work at its two...
