The Following is this Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Many know the name Liya Hussmann Rogers when it pertains to law, but this kind-hearted woman has made a name for herself in a multitude of ways. This week’s nominee shows she has dedication to the community for the long haul. Liya is a 5th generation Danville High School graduate who knew she was going to law school before she received her High School diploma. She traveled to Peoria and Chicago for years to gear up with a law degree, and went on to serve the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office for 11 years in various roles including everything from volunteering to working as a program advocate, legal secretary, and Asst. State’s Attorney.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO