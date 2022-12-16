Read full article on original website
Danville’s Got Talent Auditions! (Coming in January)
Danville, December 21, 2022 – The City of Danville is excited to announce that the second annual Danville’s Got Talent will take place on Friday, March 3 at 6:30 PM at The Fischer Theatre!. Audition for Danville’s Got Talent! Performers will need to be on site a few...
DACC to be Closed Thursday, December 22nd
Expected harsh weather conditions have prompted Danville Area Community College to announce the college will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. No decision has been made yet on whether the college will also be closed on Friday. Students and employees are being told they should monitor their DACC email,...
Danville Public Library Rolling with Winter Reading Program, and “Goosebumps” Program
The Danville Public Library is rolling with programs to keep kids and families reading this winter. The Winter Reading Program runs through January 31st, as Katie Anderson and Jessica Augustson recently visited Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show. AUDIO: We use a program called Beanstack. If you just...
Toys for Tots Distribution Underway; STUFFED ANIMALS NEEDED FOR WED MORNING DEC 21st Session
(Above) Members of Danville High School’s Hispanic Leadership Club, including DHS graduate former club members, take time to volunteer at the Toys for Tots Distribution in Danville’s St. James United Methodist Church. Tues Dec 20th, 2:40 PM. It’s one day down and one to go at this year’s...
Liya Hussmann Rogers: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The Following is this Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Many know the name Liya Hussmann Rogers when it pertains to law, but this kind-hearted woman has made a name for herself in a multitude of ways. This week’s nominee shows she has dedication to the community for the long haul. Liya is a 5th generation Danville High School graduate who knew she was going to law school before she received her High School diploma. She traveled to Peoria and Chicago for years to gear up with a law degree, and went on to serve the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office for 11 years in various roles including everything from volunteering to working as a program advocate, legal secretary, and Asst. State’s Attorney.
Warming Shelters Available for During Extremely Cold Weather
VFW – Open at 4:30 pm tomorrow. The Dwelling Place/First Presbyterian Church – Open Friday 12/23 & Monday 12/26 – 10 am-3 pm. Hoopeston City Hall – Available as warming center at 4:00 pm on 12/21/22 through the cold temperatures. 301 W. Main. Hoopeston, IL 61832.
Danville Police Probationary Officers Take Next Step in Training
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Congratulations to DPD Probationary Officers Caleb Finley, Christian McMilleon, and Kendl Gulick! The officers graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute on December 15th following a strenuous 14 week, 560 hour BLE curriculum. They have begun DPD’s 15-week Field Training Program in which they will continue their education on DPD policies, regulations, procedures, and service to our community.”
Danville City Council Approves Budget; Mayor Talks about John Dreher
It was a smooth evening at Tuesday’s Danville City Council meeting, as the new fiscal year 2023-24 budget was approved unanimously, with Sherry Pickering and Heidi Wilson absent due to illnesses. Some of the budget items we reported on previously included 85 percent of projected tax revenue from the new Golden Nugget Casino going to pension payouts for retired police and firefighters; along with the new pool fund for the planned Garfield Park pool being built with ARPA money, which will set aside money specifically for pool maintenance.
Santa’s Anonymous Continues a Holiday Tradition
A Christmas tradition is back this year in the Westville Unit 2 School District. The group ‘Santas Anonymous’ brought some smiles to children’s faces as it made its annual deliveries on Saturday. Debbie Seripinas, one of the founders of the group, says toys and food vouchers were...
Salvation Army Red Kettle ‘Love Beyond Christmas’ Campaign to Run Thru January
December 20, 2022 – The Salvation Army of Vermilion County has met 82% of the 2022 Red Kettle Goal as of Tuesday, Dec.20th. The organization has raised $30,476 in red kettle donations so far this season. The Red Kettle goal makes up nearly 35% of the organization’s entire Christmas...
DPD: Arrest Made in Main St Casey’s Robbery; Pedestrian Stable after Struck on N. Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. On 12/21/22 at around 2:30 am the Danville Police Department responded to Casey’s General Store at 2101 E. Main Street for a burglar alarm. Officers arrived on the scene to findthat forced entryhad been made into the business. Officers checked the business and also found evidence of items taken from inside the store.
First Responders Children’s Foundation Joins Rossville Police Department to Deliver Toys
THE FOLLOWING IS A FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION RELEASE. New York – Dec. 19… First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) has partnered with the Rossville Police Department to bring toys to children in need as part of the Foundation’s Toy Express, a national holiday program that delivers toys to children in 200 cities across the United States, with a focus on families who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty. Toys are also sent to public safety agencies and hospitals to help first responders build positive relationships in the communities they serve.
Iron Mike’s Welcomes New Ownership
Congratulations to Nichole Lesko – new owner of Iron Mike’s Bar & Grill located at 2511 Georgetown Road! Monday, December 19th, Nichole cut the ribbon with Vermilion Advantage CEO, Tim Dudley, Chamber Director, Nicole Van Hyfte, and community supporters for their grand opening at 2pm. Festivities will continue...
Three Incumbents, Three Challengers, File for District 118 School Board Positions
With the filing period over, the list of Danville District 118 School Board candidates in the upcoming April 4th Consolidated Election is complete, barring any objections filed. Four of the seven District 118 School Board seats are up for election this time around, with the other three coming up in the 2025 Consolidated Election.
Danville Firefighters Investigating Incident in 700 Block of Chandler Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. At 5:43 PM last night December 19, 2022 Danville Firefighters were dispatchedto the 700 Block of Chandler Street for a report of smoke and flames from a garage. First arriving firefighters seen smoke from behind 707 Chandler Street. Upon investigation they found...
I-74 Re-Opens After 3 Vehicle Crash Near Tilton
>>>> UPDATE: ILLINOIS STATE POLICE REPORT THE SCENE IN THE FOLLOWING NEWS RELEASE HAS BEEN CLEARED. TRAFFIC IS MOVING NORMALLY THROUGH THE AREA AGAIN. <<<<<. State police, Vermilion County Sherriff’s, and Tilton Police Departments are on the scene of a 3 vehicle crash on I-74 eastbound at milepost 215, Danville. The roadway is closed at this time and traffic is being diverted onto North G Street. Please use caution and seek alternate route until roadway is cleared of debris.
Extreme Cold Coming; Use Common Sense with Animals, It’s the Law
With all the extreme cold and harsh winter weather headed our way, Ann Puzey from the Vermilion County Animal Shelter says it must be remembered that a certain state law on cruel treatment of animals was updated in the last couple years; and if animal officers, who will be out and about, spot an animal in distress due to extreme cold and weather conditions, they can take that animal away and give it proper shelter.
Winter Storm Watch Now Called for THURSDAY EVENING thru LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
The Following is from the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR VERMILION COUNTY FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday night. Blizzard conditions will be possible with snow amounts of 3 inches or greater and wind gusts as high as 55 mph likely. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are expected Thursday night through Saturday morning.
Winter Storm WARNING Issued
Alert: Winter Storm Warning until 06:00AM Saturday. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph resulting in blowing and drifting snow. Visibility a quarter mile or less at times. Wind chill values as low as 30 below zero. *...
Deceased Driver in High Speed Chase Crash Identified as 24-Year-Old Danville Man
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden stated that aearly morningsingle vehicle accident on Seminary Street in Danvilleclaimed the life of a 24 year old Danville man. The victim has been identified as Johnathon C. Gilbert. The accident occurred on December 19, 2022 approximately 12:25 a.m.
