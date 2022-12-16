Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
Deion Sanders Consoles Distraught Jackson State Player Who Dropped Potential Game-Tying Touchdown Pass
The undefeated season for Jackson State University came to a bitter end this weekend as the Tigers lost the Celebration Bowl over the weekend against North Carolina Central, 41-34. The nailbiter came down to the wire. In overtime, quarterback Shedeur Sanders had an opportunity to tie the game. With just...
Andy Reid is obviously fed up with one thing the Chiefs keep doing
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting to form what could be a huge problem, and head coach Andy Reid is starting to get really tired of it, it seems anyways. If you have watched the last few games, the Chiefs have been turning the ball over what seems like constantly. Last game it was the Pacheco fumble, and of course the week before it was Mahomes’ three interceptions.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause
In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter
Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
Pittsburgh Steelers Legend, Serial Entrepreneur Franco Harris Passes Away at 72
In the week of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and his former NFL team’s plans to retire his jersey, Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away at the age of 72. An announcement was just made on Tuesday about a upcoming documentary featuring the 72-year-old legend, celebrating...
Bears’ QB Justin Fields has strong take on Eagles defense
The Philadelphia Eagles are the most balanced team in football. I don’t know how many times we have talked about it now, but eventually, someone new will learn. The defense has now made another team walk away and think about just how good that unit is. The defense is leaving a lasting impression or a bad taste in the mouths of their opponents, and the same could be said of Bears‘ quarterback Justin Fields, who went through hell on Sunday.
2023 WR Zion Folwer Recommits to Pitt
The Pitt Panthers got a commitment back from three-star wideout Zion Fowler.
‘We Need to Represent’: Jackson State Linebacker Urges Black Male Athletes to Take Talent to HBCUs
A Jackson State University (JSU) player, while speaking to the media, called for Black players to “come on home” and attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). A video clip making the rounds on Twitter shows JSU linebacker, Aubrey Miller Jr., the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year,...
