The Philadelphia Eagles are the most balanced team in football. I don’t know how many times we have talked about it now, but eventually, someone new will learn. The defense has now made another team walk away and think about just how good that unit is. The defense is leaving a lasting impression or a bad taste in the mouths of their opponents, and the same could be said of Bears‘ quarterback Justin Fields, who went through hell on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO