ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Rosie O’Donnell celebrates son Blake’s engagement: ‘I cried’

Rosie O’Donnell is one proud mom after watching son Blake O’Donnell get down on one knee and propose to his fiancée. The 23-year-old asked girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt to marry him during a Broadway performance of “Phantom of the Opera” on Sunday, Dec. 18 — and his mom was right beside him when it happened.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

John Mayer explains why he doesn’t ‘date that much’ after quitting drinking 6 years ago

John Mayer is done with the dating game — at least when it comes to playing by his old rules. Mayer’s love life made headlines for years as he went out with a long list of musical hitmakers and Hollywood stars. But in a new interview on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, he explained why that part of his reputation is a thing of the past.
TODAY.com

TODAY anchors sum up their 2022 in a single word

2022 has been a momentous year on TODAY. From seeing Harry Styles perform on the plaza to channeling the spirit of Las Vegas for Halloween, the anchors have been busy with covering the news and trying to bring joy to viewers. So when asked by TODAY.com to boil the past...
TODAY.com

‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown says he once considered reconciling with Meri

Kody Brown once considered reconciling with Meri while they were estranged, but Meri says she had no idea. The reality stars comment on their breakup in a new “Sister Wives: One on One” special and confirm that they are no longer married. During his interview with host Sukanya...
TODAY.com

Aubrey Plaza jokes that she wishes Drew Barrymore was her mom: 'Nurture me'

Aubrey Plaza is pretty impressed with Drew Barrymore's parenting skills. During the latest episode of Barrymore’s podcast “Drew’s News,” Plaza revealed that she's currently developing a cartoon for 6-year-olds and said that writing jokes for kids is more challenging than she thought it would be. In...
TODAY.com

‘Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown says her marriage to Kody is over

Are Kody and Meri Brown still married? It's the question that "Sister Wives" viewers have been asking all season long, and they finally have an answer. In a new “Sister Wives: One on One” special that aired this Sunday, Dec. 18, Meri reveals that her marriage is indeed over. The 51-year-old drops the news after watching a clip from Season 17 in which Kody makes a bold statement about their relationship.
TODAY.com

100 New Year's Instagram captions that are sure to make your grid sparkle

A new year brings new beginnings — and we could all use that right about now. Though we’ve been having a stroke of bad luck lately, there’s still something about New Year’s that inspires hope, magic and the belief in brighter days ahead. You can’t help...
TODAY.com

Jenna Bush Hager shares sweet family photo from niece Cora’s visit

Jenna Bush Hager's kids have a cousin for the first time, and they are loving it!. Jenna told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Dec. 19 that her twin sister, Barbara Bush, stayed over for the weekend with her daughter, Cora. And it "was so much fun." "She’s actually my baby," Jenna...
TODAY.com

Alyssa Milano celebrates 50th birthday with ‘no filter’ photo

Alyssa Milano is 50! And based on a photo she posted on Instagram Monday, she's preparing to enter her next decade with confidence and less artifice. That's because the picture is a no-makeup selfie. "This is 50," she writes in the caption. "No filter. No touching up. No make up....
TODAY.com

'White Lotus' creator asked 'Survivor' castmates to make a cameo

Before he was at the helm of the year's buzziest show, "The White Lotus" creator Mike White appeared on "Survivor" Season 37 in 2018 (and Season 14 of "The Amazing Race," too). In fact, White nearly won "Survivor," coming in as runner up with Angelina Keeley. For Season Two of...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy