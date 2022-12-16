Read full article on original website
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Priyanka Chopra shares festive pics featuring baby Malti in Nick Jonas’ home state
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas are spending their daughter’s first-ever holiday season in Dad’s home state. On Monday, Dec. 19, Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share photos from her family’s winter vacation in New Jersey, including a couple of new glimpses of 11-month-old Malti.
LaBeouf, Lohan and 16 Other Celebrities Who Lost It All
We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
Demi Moore shares family photo at Rumer’s doctor appointment following pregnancy announcement
Demi Moore can’t stop celebrating her daughter Rumer Willis’s pregnancy news. Willis, 34, and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced they are expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and proud mom Moore also shared the pregnancy photos on her page.
Rosie O’Donnell celebrates son Blake’s engagement: ‘I cried’
Rosie O’Donnell is one proud mom after watching son Blake O’Donnell get down on one knee and propose to his fiancée. The 23-year-old asked girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt to marry him during a Broadway performance of “Phantom of the Opera” on Sunday, Dec. 18 — and his mom was right beside him when it happened.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
John Mayer explains why he doesn’t ‘date that much’ after quitting drinking 6 years ago
John Mayer is done with the dating game — at least when it comes to playing by his old rules. Mayer’s love life made headlines for years as he went out with a long list of musical hitmakers and Hollywood stars. But in a new interview on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, he explained why that part of his reputation is a thing of the past.
Tom Brady reveals his first post-divorce Christmas will be without his kids in a hotel
Christmas will look a little different for Tom Brady. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared how he will be spending his first holiday since his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. The NFL star shared on the Dec. 19 episode of “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray”...
TODAY anchors sum up their 2022 in a single word
2022 has been a momentous year on TODAY. From seeing Harry Styles perform on the plaza to channeling the spirit of Las Vegas for Halloween, the anchors have been busy with covering the news and trying to bring joy to viewers. So when asked by TODAY.com to boil the past...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown says he once considered reconciling with Meri
Kody Brown once considered reconciling with Meri while they were estranged, but Meri says she had no idea. The reality stars comment on their breakup in a new “Sister Wives: One on One” special and confirm that they are no longer married. During his interview with host Sukanya...
Dylan Dreyer celebrates son Calvin’s 6th birthday: ‘So much love and joy and happiness’
Dylan Dreyer had a lot to celebrate over the weekend. The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host marked her son Calvin's 6th birthday while getting in the holiday spirit, as seen through a couple of Instagram posts Dylan shared with her followers. In one post, the mother of three shared photos...
Gwen Stefani reveals the unique decor covering one of her and Blake Shelton's bathrooms
Give Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton style points. When asked by WSJ. Magazine if she and Shelton have a copy of his People's Sexiest Man Alive cover in their house, the “Hollaback Girl” singer said that’s not exactly the magazine that made it onto their walls. “We...
Aubrey Plaza jokes that she wishes Drew Barrymore was her mom: 'Nurture me'
Aubrey Plaza is pretty impressed with Drew Barrymore's parenting skills. During the latest episode of Barrymore’s podcast “Drew’s News,” Plaza revealed that she's currently developing a cartoon for 6-year-olds and said that writing jokes for kids is more challenging than she thought it would be. In...
‘Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown says her marriage to Kody is over
Are Kody and Meri Brown still married? It's the question that "Sister Wives" viewers have been asking all season long, and they finally have an answer. In a new “Sister Wives: One on One” special that aired this Sunday, Dec. 18, Meri reveals that her marriage is indeed over. The 51-year-old drops the news after watching a clip from Season 17 in which Kody makes a bold statement about their relationship.
100 New Year's Instagram captions that are sure to make your grid sparkle
A new year brings new beginnings — and we could all use that right about now. Though we’ve been having a stroke of bad luck lately, there’s still something about New Year’s that inspires hope, magic and the belief in brighter days ahead. You can’t help...
Jenna Bush Hager shares sweet family photo from niece Cora’s visit
Jenna Bush Hager's kids have a cousin for the first time, and they are loving it!. Jenna told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Dec. 19 that her twin sister, Barbara Bush, stayed over for the weekend with her daughter, Cora. And it "was so much fun." "She’s actually my baby," Jenna...
Alex Rodriguez and Jac Cordeiro seemingly go Instagram official in family photo
Alex Rodriguez and Jac Cordeiro seem to be making their Instagram debut. On Dec. 17, the MLB star appeared to confirm he is no longer a single man after uploading a cute photo of him smiling next to Cordeiro, a fitness instructor and entrepreneur, as well as his 18-year-old daughter Natasha and 14-year-old daughter Ella.
Alyssa Milano celebrates 50th birthday with ‘no filter’ photo
Alyssa Milano is 50! And based on a photo she posted on Instagram Monday, she's preparing to enter her next decade with confidence and less artifice. That's because the picture is a no-makeup selfie. "This is 50," she writes in the caption. "No filter. No touching up. No make up....
'White Lotus' creator asked 'Survivor' castmates to make a cameo
Before he was at the helm of the year's buzziest show, "The White Lotus" creator Mike White appeared on "Survivor" Season 37 in 2018 (and Season 14 of "The Amazing Race," too). In fact, White nearly won "Survivor," coming in as runner up with Angelina Keeley. For Season Two of...
