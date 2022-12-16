Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
Shreveport Police have given a more detailed account of the murder of Michael Grace in Shreveport this morning. According to a statement from SPD, a suspect has been identified and another person has been arrested in connection to the slaying. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of...
Shreveport Police Searching for Wanted Domestic Abuse Suspect
Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December. On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. (10-4-1999) battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison
A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
Shreveport Felon Convicted on Gun and Drug Charges
A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court found Jayden Malik Boyd, 23, guilty as charged of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of marijuana.
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
Shooting Outside of Shreveport Bars Leaves One Dead
A tragic situation on Youree Drive on Friday (12/16/22) morning. Just after 2:00 am Shreveport Police were called to the scene on Youree. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern. A bartender walked outside of one of the bars, to...
Shreveport Volunteer Network Still Working Hard on Storm Cleanup (VIDEO)
A busy weekend for Shreveport Volunteer Network and other volunteers. SVN posted a video over the weekend of the cleanup efforts near the Keithville-Keachie area after a tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday (12-13-22). Efforts continued through the week, to get the area cleaned up after the storm, and...
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
City of Shreveport Prepared for Harsh Winter Conditions
City of Shreveport crews are hard at work preparing for this week’s inclement weather. Each year, Shreveport Public Works crews prepare for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. They are planning with other City Departments, Parish Public Works Department, and LA DOTD to...
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
Shreveport Firefighters Battle Early Morning Multiplex Fire
The Shreveport Fire Department responded to 922 Gladstone Blvd for a reported house fire this morning at 6:43 a.m. Fire Crews from Station #7 arrived on scene at 6:47 a.m. and reported a single-story wood frame multiplex apartment with heavy smoke and flames visible. Fire fighters searched the multiplex unit...
How You Can Help Tornado Victims in Caddo Parish
The cleanup continues again today for residents in southwest Caddo Parish which was devastated by a tornado this week. More than 30 homes were destroyed or damaged by this storm. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when the storm roared through. If you want to help folks impacted...
Bossier Law Enforcement To Get Another Free Christmas Meal From Tubbs
It's almost here! Santa Claus makes his world famous flight late next Saturday night and early Sunday. Early Christmas morning, kids all over will wake to find the gifts they've dreamed of for the last several months. However, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Bossier City Police, Haughton, Benton and Plain Dealing...
Shreveport Loses Jobs from October – But Better than Last Year
Louisiana continues to gain jobs. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows more residents of the Bayou State are now working. But Shreveport has lost some jobs from October to November. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates says the unemployment rate in November was 3.3%. This is...
Shreveport Mayor-Elect Chooses Key Team Members
Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux has named 3 key members to his team as he prepares to take over at city hall on December 31st. Arceneaux has named Tom Dark as his interim Chief Administrative Officer. Dark has served in several administrations and has been through 6 transitions. He says some of them went really well and some of them did not go all that well. He says " this one's going to go well. We've got experienced people from day one." Dark adds "you only get so many days to be Mayor. The whole idea was not to waste the first 100 days waiting for the next person to show up." Dark says he's been retired for 14 years and he is not really interested in taking this on permanently. But he did says "you never say never."
Feud Over East Bank Management in Bossier Looks to Be Over
Looks like there has been a change of heart by Bossier City leaders on the management of the East Bank District. There's a proposal on the City Council agenda to enter a new agreement with the Bossier Arts Council to manage the East Bank District. The ordinance says "the City...
Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas
Living in the South, I Have Only Experienced One White Christmas. I will forever remember having Christmas dinner at my brother's home with all of his kids and wife and my niece Vivian said "Is it snowing?". You could hear the forks hit the plates and we all left our dinner on the table to run around outside. We were all screaming "It's snowing it's snowing!". It's forever an amazing Christmas memory. The feel-good Christmas movies have convinced me that I need to see snow to truly enjoy Christmas.
