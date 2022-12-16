Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux has named 3 key members to his team as he prepares to take over at city hall on December 31st. Arceneaux has named Tom Dark as his interim Chief Administrative Officer. Dark has served in several administrations and has been through 6 transitions. He says some of them went really well and some of them did not go all that well. He says " this one's going to go well. We've got experienced people from day one." Dark adds "you only get so many days to be Mayor. The whole idea was not to waste the first 100 days waiting for the next person to show up." Dark says he's been retired for 14 years and he is not really interested in taking this on permanently. But he did says "you never say never."

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO