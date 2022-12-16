ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road

Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
Shreveport Police Searching for Wanted Domestic Abuse Suspect

Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December. On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. (10-4-1999) battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison

A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
Shreveport Felon Convicted on Gun and Drug Charges

A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court found Jayden Malik Boyd, 23, guilty as charged of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of marijuana.
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar

Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
Shreveport Mayor-Elect Chooses Key Team Members

Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux has named 3 key members to his team as he prepares to take over at city hall on December 31st. Arceneaux has named Tom Dark as his interim Chief Administrative Officer. Dark has served in several administrations and has been through 6 transitions. He says some of them went really well and some of them did not go all that well. He says " this one's going to go well. We've got experienced people from day one." Dark adds "you only get so many days to be Mayor. The whole idea was not to waste the first 100 days waiting for the next person to show up." Dark says he's been retired for 14 years and he is not really interested in taking this on permanently. But he did says "you never say never."
Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas

Living in the South, I Have Only Experienced One White Christmas. I will forever remember having Christmas dinner at my brother's home with all of his kids and wife and my niece Vivian said "Is it snowing?". You could hear the forks hit the plates and we all left our dinner on the table to run around outside. We were all screaming "It's snowing it's snowing!". It's forever an amazing Christmas memory. The feel-good Christmas movies have convinced me that I need to see snow to truly enjoy Christmas.
