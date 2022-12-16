Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Legendary Steelers Player Dies Just Days Before Jersey RetirementOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) remains idle for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Landry is a new addition to the injury report ahead of the Saints' Week 16 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Chris Olave (hamstring) has missed back-to-back practices this week, so there could be larger roles for Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith on Saturday. Alvin Kamara could also be more involved in the passing game if Olave and/or Landry are unavailable. Landry was targeted just once in Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons.
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) logs full practice on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Chicago Bears. Allen was upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday after logging a limited practice on Tuesday. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Bears on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) absent on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Tannehill's second missed practice puts him on the wrong side of questionable after Tennessee's starting quarterback played through an ankle injury in Week 16. Expect Malik Willis to start under center for the third time this season against a Houston Texans' defense allowing 14.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is out.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (personal) not listed on Spurs' Thursday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will make his return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Richardson to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Richardson's projection includes 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) limited for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was sidelined for Week 15 with a knee injury and remained limited in practice to start Week 16. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be an excellent sign for Jones' availability against the Cardinals. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Houston's Brandin Cooks (calf) fully practices on Wednesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. After a three game absence, Cooks was able to follow his limited session on Tuesday with a full practice on Wednesday. In a potential opportunity against a Tennessee Titans' unit ranked 32nd (34.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Cooks to score 9.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ravens reportedly claim wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Tuesday. Watkins will reportedly return to the Ravens after he played 13 games with Baltimore last season. Expect the veteran to see some snaps alongside Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, and DeSean Jackson. On 22 targets this season, Watkins has accounted...
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst (calf) limited on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Hurst's second straight limited practice is a great sign after he was held out two straight games with a calf injury. In a potential spot against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' unit ranked 26th (11.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, expect Mitchell Wilcox to see more snaps if Hurst is inactive.
numberfire.com
Packers release Sammy Watkins ahead of Week 15 contest
The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver Sammy Watkins ahead of their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers released Watkins a few hours before they were slated to play one of the former first-round pick's previous teams. His release could signal the return of rookie Romeo Doubs, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury, to the lineup. Watkins will go on waivers.
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes (knee) available for Pistons on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons point guard Killian Hayes (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hayes has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the 76ers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.2 minutes against Philadelphia. Hayes' Wednesday projection includes 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Browns' Nick Chubb (foot) DNP again on Wednesday
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the New Orleans Saints. Chubb missed practice for the second time this week with a foot injury. Despite the missed practices, there is still optimism that he will play, according to AP's Tom Withers. A return to practice on Thursday would be a great sign. If Chubb is ruled out, Kareem Hunt would likely see a large workload against New Orleans on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (knee) ruled out, Isaac Okoro to start on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stevens will miss his third straight contest with right knee soreness. Expect Isaac Okoro to play an increased role on Wednesday night. Okoro's current projection includes 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) not practicing with Baltimore on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Tuesday. Jackson has missed seven straight practices after he was forced to leave Week 13's game with a knee injury. Expect Tyler Huntley to start again under center versus an Atlanta Falcons' team allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Jackson is unable to practice.
numberfire.com
J.K. Dobbins (knee) back at Baltimore practice Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins isn't on the Wednesday injury report for Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. Dobbins was held out of Tuesday's practice with a "rest/knee" designation, but there isn't any concern about his status for Saturday's Week 16 contest. Dobbins rushed 13 times for 125 yards last week and he had 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown before that. Lamar Jackson still hasn't practiced since injuring his knee in Week 13, so Dobbins should lead the Ravens' rushing attack again on Saturday against Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Week 16
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Week 16's game against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has been playing effectively with a toe injury for multiple weeks now. Expect him to once against be upgraded to available ahead of Thursday's clash with the Jets. The injury hasn't slowed him down in recent weeks, but check back for official word on his status when inactives are announced before kickoff.
numberfire.com
Eagles' Jalen Hurts (shoulder) uncertain for Week 16
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the team's Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears and is "uncertain" to play in Week 16 versus the Dallas Cowboys. What It Means:. Hurts took a late hit in the third quarter of the Eagles' Week 15 win over...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) available on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wagner has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Houston on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.2 minutes against the Rockets. Wagner's Wednesday projection includes 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2...
Comments / 0