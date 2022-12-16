New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Landry is a new addition to the injury report ahead of the Saints' Week 16 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Chris Olave (hamstring) has missed back-to-back practices this week, so there could be larger roles for Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith on Saturday. Alvin Kamara could also be more involved in the passing game if Olave and/or Landry are unavailable. Landry was targeted just once in Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

ATLANTA, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO