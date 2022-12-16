Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Jets rule out Denzel Mims (concussion) in Week 16
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (concussion) will not play in Week 16's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mims will not be available on Thursday night after New York's wideout was unable to participate in any practices. Expect Elijah Moore to play an increased role versus a Jacksonville defense ranked 25th (29.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Scott Zolak says Patriots will be ‘questioning’ Mac Jones’ future if the next 3 games don’t go well
The second-year quarterback could use a few solid games to wrap up the season. With Cincinnati, Buffalo, and Miami left on the schedule, Mac Jones and the Patriots have an opportunity to measure themselves against playoff-caliber teams in the final three games of the regular season. Those games could be...
numberfire.com
Ben Skowronek (calf) out for remainder of Rams' 2022 season
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Skowronek's season is likely over after he suffered a calf strain during Week 15's loss. Expect Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell to see more snaps going forward.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) limited for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was sidelined for Week 15 with a knee injury and remained limited in practice to start Week 16. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be an excellent sign for Jones' availability against the Cardinals. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) absent on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Tannehill's second missed practice puts him on the wrong side of questionable after Tennessee's starting quarterback played through an ankle injury in Week 16. Expect Malik Willis to start under center for the third time this season against a Houston Texans' defense allowing 14.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is out.
numberfire.com
Houston's Brandin Cooks (calf) fully practices on Wednesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. After a three game absence, Cooks was able to follow his limited session on Tuesday with a full practice on Wednesday. In a potential opportunity against a Tennessee Titans' unit ranked 32nd (34.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Cooks to score 9.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) logs full practice on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Chicago Bears. Allen was upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday after logging a limited practice on Tuesday. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Bears on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) remains idle for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Landry is a new addition to the injury report ahead of the Saints' Week 16 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Chris Olave (hamstring) has missed back-to-back practices this week, so there could be larger roles for Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith on Saturday. Alvin Kamara could also be more involved in the passing game if Olave and/or Landry are unavailable. Landry was targeted just once in Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
numberfire.com
Vrabel: Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) 'will play' in Week 16
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) "will play" in the team's Week 16 game against the Houston Texans. Things looked bad for Tannehill in the first quarter of the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Chargers when he was carted from the game in agony. He was somehow able to return later in the first half despite the pain, and despite already having dealt with ankle injuries this season. He will likely be limited in practices this week, but it looks like the veteran will be cleared to play in an important Week 16 matchup.
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes (knee) available for Pistons on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons point guard Killian Hayes (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hayes has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the 76ers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.2 minutes against Philadelphia. Hayes' Wednesday projection includes 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Ivica Zubac (knee) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Charlotte Hornets. Zubac will start at center after the Clippers' center was forced to sit two games with a knee ailment. In a role with a minutes restriction, our models project Zubac to score 25.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum playing bench role for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Batum will be utilized with Los Angeles' second unit after Paul George was named Wednesday's starter. In 24.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to produce 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
Michigan Football vs. TCU, National Signing Day, Fan-Led Wednesday
Michigan has put a bow on the early signing period as the current Wolverines prepare for the showdown with TCU.
Pascal Siakam scores 52 as Raptors end Knicks' 8-game win streak
Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Raptors snapped the Knicks' NBA-leading eight-game winning streak Wednesday night.
numberfire.com
Packers release Sammy Watkins ahead of Week 15 contest
The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver Sammy Watkins ahead of their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers released Watkins a few hours before they were slated to play one of the former first-round pick's previous teams. His release could signal the return of rookie Romeo Doubs, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury, to the lineup. Watkins will go on waivers.
numberfire.com
Bears designate Khalil Herbert (hip) to return from injured reserve
The Chicago Bears have designated running back Khalil Herbert (hip) to return from the injured reserve ahead of their Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bears will take on the Bills on Saturday in Week 16, but it looks like they could have one of their best skill position players back in the fold. Herbert had earned increased opportunities this season while playing alongside David Montgomery, averaging over 10 touches per game.
Comments / 0