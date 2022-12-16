Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bridge shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness opens
San Diego elected officials Tuesday helped open the Seniors Landing Bridge Shelter, a 33-room non-congregate facility at a leased hotel that will house seniors experiencing homelessness.
Number of newly homeless people continues to outpace newly housed in San Diego County
Regional task force compares the number who became homeless with those who found housing.
KPBS
New eviction case filings hit five-year high while cities explore stronger tenant protections
Preliminary court filings for eviction cases reached a five-year high in October with nearly 1,150 new court case filings during the month, jumping up nearly 30 percent from September, according to data from the San Diego County Superior Court. Advocates say that the increase in new filings — which are...
Clairemont Community Plan calls for more housing, less parking
SAN DIEGO — A push for more housing and less driving in Clairemont has a lot people living in that area concerned. The Clairemont Community Plan takes a look toward the future with new, “mixed-use villages.”. A post on Nextdoor says, “I have seen the future of Clairemont...
eastcountymagazine.org
THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION
December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
Business owners, neighbors fed up with crime in Rolando, City Heights
SAN DIEGO — Violent crime, drugs, homeless issues and a lack of resolve from the city: that’s what neighbors and business owners on El Cajon Boulevard said they are dealing with everyday. “You see more people on drugs, you see more people shoplifting, but not just shoplifting, violent...
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children
The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
KPBS
Inclement weather shelters for homeless activated in San Diego
The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Monday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. Three shelters were set to open beginning Sunday evening:. — Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., which can take up to 45 adults...
theregistrysocal.com
0.61-Acre Redevelopment Site up for Sale in Historic Carlsbad Village With $10.8MM Asking Price
After being placed up for sale, a 0.61-acre plot of land in the heart of Carlsbad offers a rare redevelopment opportunity. According to a property listing from Trinity Homes, the redevelopment site, which is comprised of three separate parcels, is available for sale, with an asking price of $10.8 million.
Authorities renew efforts in finding El Cajon man missing since 1988
San Diego County authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who's been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old.
Several San Diego roads are being resurfaced
Several San Diego roads that are considered in “good condition” will be repaired and resurfaced in the next few weeks, announced the City of San Diego in a Friday press release.
lajollamom.com
San Diego Farmers Market Guide: Schedule & Favorites
You’ll find San Diego farmers markets available on any day of the week. Most run on a weekly schedule, which we’ve outlined for you below. Over 360 local farms are represented at our farmers markets. The ones featured below are certified by the County Agricultural Commissioner, which means shoppers can rest assured that they are shopping locally. Products are grown in California and are subject to rigorous quality controls.
Family-owned business in Ocean Beach hurting from recent burglaries
At around 1 a.m. Monday, California Wild Ales had its fourth break in. Each one happened around a holiday.
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents and community members of Otay Ranch said they've had enough of the area's crime, violence, and fights involving children and young adults. "My friend's son was the latest victim who was jumped at the mall," said Erykah Garrett. Garrett referred to numerous incidents involving...
Holiday tradition continues in National City
Passing out bikes and gifts on Christmas morning has been a holiday tradition in National City for more than 50 years.
NBC San Diego
Valley Center Grandfather Killed in Hit-and-Run, CHP Searching for Driver
A 71-year-old man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a car in Valley Center Saturday. The hit and run impacted the close-knit Valley Center community which lost a beloved grandfather, landscaper and friend. "I hate to think, but maybe he could’ve been saved," said Ignacia Lucero. Lucero...
kusi.com
Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
thestarnews.com
It wasn’t wedding bells that played
There was something matrimonial about the recent swearing-in ceremonies in National City and Chula Vista Tuesday. While the administration of oaths of office could be viewed as a public declaration of service and fidelity in the way brides and grooms vow fealty to one another, that wasn’t what whispered at me.
San Diego average rent soars to $3,570 for a two-bedroom apartment
While overall inflation numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down across the country, San Diego residents aren’t experiencing a break when it comes to rental prices. In fact, a recent December rental report shows rent for a studio apartment in San Diego will set you back an average of $2,187 a month.
Car crashes into Lemon Grove Mexican restaurant
Employees at one Mexican restaurant in East County got an unexpected visit from a car when it tore through their business.
Comments / 0