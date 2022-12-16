ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?

MANSFIELD -- Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next. The Richland County treasurer and Land Bank chair watched as demolition began Monday on the former Westinghouse "A" building.
MANSFIELD, OH
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
BELLVILLE, OH
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building

Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
MANSFIELD, OH
Former Richland County JFS worker indicted, according to Ohio auditor

COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday. The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Mansfield Police Dept. announces 2022 top cops at OSR banquet

MANSFIELD -- Award winners were the them of the Mansfield Division of Police annual banquet on Saturday night at the Ohio State Reformatory. This banquet is held to recognize the accomplishments of all members of the division, according to Chief Keith Porch.
MANSFIELD, OH
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event Dec, 28

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district's campus on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
GALION, OH
Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today

MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century. Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration.
MANSFIELD, OH
Jetstream: Pleasant's early advantage leaves Galion in its wake

Pleasant was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 74-18 victory over Galion on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Pleasant drew first blood by forging a 31-7 margin over Galion after the first quarter.
GALION, OH
Over and out: Mt. Gilead punches through East Knox

Mt. Gilead played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Knox during a 64-39 beating on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead squared off with January 12, 2022 at East Knox High School last season. For more, click here.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
Shelby residents voice opposition to schools' transgender bathroom policy

SHELBY — The Shelby City school board has no plans to reconsider its policy allowing transgender students to use the restroom corresponding with their gender identity, despite recent opposition from the public. Multiple residents, among the approximately 40 in attendance, addressed the board during its Monday night meeting asking...
SHELBY, OH
Sarahsville Shenandoah finds its footing in sprinting past Cambridge

Sarahsville Shenandoah's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cambridge 54-33 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Cambridge squared off with January 27, 2021 at Cambridge High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Defiance delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lewis Center Olentangy

The cardiac kids of Defiance unleashed every advantage to outlast Lewis Center Olentangy 49-44 at Defiance High on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Thomas Worthington on December 9 at Thomas Worthington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DEFIANCE, OH
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash

Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair

It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
HILLIARD, OH
Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch

Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch, 25, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. Born on June 6, 1997 in Mansfield, Nick was the son of Andrew Scharosch and Rhonda (Erwin) Yarger. Nick was a graduate of Lexington High School. A caring man, Nick never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone. He had a big heart and freely put others before himself. Nick was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved road trips taken on the motorcycle, and road racing motorcycles. Generally anything to do with motorcycles Nick was up for it. Being outdoors was one of Nick’s favorite things. He enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hunting, hiking, and taking nature walks. Nick loved his therapy cat, Spaz.
MANSFIELD, OH

