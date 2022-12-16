Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners OK 2023 budget of $41.9 million
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners approved a balanced 2023 general fund budget of $41,954,599 on Tuesday, a spending plan that includes more than $1 million in capital improvements. "A lot of it is HVAC and standard maintenance," Commissioner Tony Vero said.
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next. The Richland County treasurer and Land Bank chair watched as demolition began Monday on the former Westinghouse "A" building. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
richlandsource.com
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building
Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
richlandsource.com
Former Richland County JFS worker indicted, according to Ohio auditor
COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday. The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury,...
richlandsource.com
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Police Dept. announces 2022 top cops at OSR banquet
MANSFIELD -- Award winners were the them of the Mansfield Division of Police annual banquet on Saturday night at the Ohio State Reformatory. This banquet is held to recognize the accomplishments of all members of the division, according to Chief Keith Porch.
richlandsource.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event Dec, 28
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
richlandsource.com
Kiwanis Club of Mansfield to host Talkin’ Cleveland Guardians event on Feb. 13
BELLVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Mansfield will host a Talkin’ Cleveland Guardians Baseball Brunch on Monday, Feb. 13 at Der Dutchman Restaurant, 720 State Route 97 West, Bellville. The program will include a live auction of baseball items and keynote speakers Bob DiBiasio, Cleveland Guardians Senior Vice-President...
richlandsource.com
Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today
MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century. Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
richlandsource.com
Jetstream: Pleasant's early advantage leaves Galion in its wake
Pleasant was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 74-18 victory over Galion on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Pleasant drew first blood by forging a 31-7 margin over Galion after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Over and out: Mt. Gilead punches through East Knox
Mt. Gilead played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Knox during a 64-39 beating on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead squared off with January 12, 2022 at East Knox High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Shelby residents voice opposition to schools' transgender bathroom policy
SHELBY — The Shelby City school board has no plans to reconsider its policy allowing transgender students to use the restroom corresponding with their gender identity, despite recent opposition from the public. Multiple residents, among the approximately 40 in attendance, addressed the board during its Monday night meeting asking...
richlandsource.com
Sarahsville Shenandoah finds its footing in sprinting past Cambridge
Sarahsville Shenandoah's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cambridge 54-33 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Cambridge squared off with January 27, 2021 at Cambridge High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus St. Francis DeSales posts win at Pataskala Watkins Memorial's expense
Columbus St. Francis DeSales knocked off Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Columbus St Francis DeSales played in a 56-45 game on January 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brice New Hope Christian mauls Plain City Shekinah Christian in strong effort
Brice New Hope Christian played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Plain City Shekinah Christian during a 69-48 beating during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Brice New Hope Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off with December 22, 2020 at Brice New Hope...
richlandsource.com
Defiance delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lewis Center Olentangy
The cardiac kids of Defiance unleashed every advantage to outlast Lewis Center Olentangy 49-44 at Defiance High on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Thomas Worthington on December 9 at Thomas Worthington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash
Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair
It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
richlandsource.com
Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch
Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch, 25, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. Born on June 6, 1997 in Mansfield, Nick was the son of Andrew Scharosch and Rhonda (Erwin) Yarger. Nick was a graduate of Lexington High School. A caring man, Nick never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone. He had a big heart and freely put others before himself. Nick was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved road trips taken on the motorcycle, and road racing motorcycles. Generally anything to do with motorcycles Nick was up for it. Being outdoors was one of Nick’s favorite things. He enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hunting, hiking, and taking nature walks. Nick loved his therapy cat, Spaz.
Comments / 0