Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Pet Saver: Bean
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Bean!. Bean is a two-year-old female who is fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed/neutered. She is a little shy at first, but once she gets a few treats, she’ll warm right up to you. Bean is looking for a home without any other...
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay begins distributing Toys for Tots gifts
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay area families started picking up their gifts from The Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots program. Each of the about 1,800 registered families gets 15 minutes to shop for various books, clothes, and toys. They also have a volunteer helping them along the way.
Brown County grocery shoppers prepare for winter storm and holiday
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the upcoming winter storm and Christmas just days away, people are checking off the items on their grocery lists earlier than usual. Store director of the Pick N’ Save in Green Bay Ken Voss says, “It’s crazy. Customers are not only in shopping for Christmas, but also because of the snow storm coming, so it’s been a very busy time.”
Play with toys from your childhood at the New London Public Museum
(WFRV) – Toys past to present are on display in a new exhibit and you can play with them. Local 5 Live visited the New London Public Museum with a look at the ‘All I Want for Christmas’ exhibit sure to bring back memories from your childhood, plus we get a look at their take and make craft kits that will have you growing a crystal decoration right at home.
Nana’s Apothecary offers self-care items in Appleton
(WFRV) – There’s a new business in Appleton that is all about self-care. Shane from Nana’s Apothecary visited Local 5 Live with a look at their large selection of self-care items and more on their mission to make people’s lives a little better and brighter. Nana’s...
Save big tomorrow for D20 Day at Gnome Games
(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of the 20-sided dice and you can roll your chance at huge savings. Head gnome Pat Fuge visited Local 5 Live with details on D20 Day, plus how to save on Facebook. Gnome Games is located at:. 2160 Ridge Road, Green Bay. 1683...
Dueling Christmas light shows raise money for Waupaca County food pantries
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders in Waupaca County are thanking all the generous supporters who turned out for their dueling Christmas light shows. The fire trucks lined up on one side of downtown Weyauwega and the police squads were parked on the other. Folks were invited last Saturday...
A new arcade and skate park on Lakeshore provides endless family fun
(WFRV) – From pinball to Pac-Man there’s a brand new retro arcade on the Lakeshore that is guaranteed fun for the entire family. Local 5 Live gets a look inside the new indoor skate park, Heroes Venture Arcade where they also have lounges and party rooms available. It’s...
From homeless to business owner: Green Bay woman owns nail salon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Billie Sue Williams was homeless for four years, but now she runs her very own nail salon, Emerald City Nails. Until the age of 18, Williams lived on the Menominee Reservation. When she was old enough, she moved to Green Bay in hopes to start living her adult life. However, her transition did not go as planned.
Odd-defier Little Doug returns to Green Bay after successful surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An eight-year-old boy from Green Bay who has captured the hearts of thousands in northeast Wisconsin arrived back in the Badger State after a successful life-saving surgery. It started back in 2014 when Cami Behl had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls...
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
Improper use of extension cord/heating device causes apartment fire in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue says a smoke detector prevented a fire death, following an early morning fire at an apartment building. According to Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, on December 21 around 2:35 a.m. crews were sent to 1316 Honeysuckle Lane for a reported fire. It was mentioned that smoke was filling an apartment and one person was trapped.
Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
Let it all out at The Breaking Point’s Rage Room in Appleton
(WFRV) – If the stress of the end of the year has you reaching the breaking point, then here’s your chance to break some stuff!. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at a new rage room in Appleton and how you can visit to let off some steam.
Over 125 prohibited bags turned away at Packers game, officers respond to 26 calls
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With two home games remaining on the schedule, officers want to remind fans of Lambeau Field’s carry-in policy after 125+ bags were turned away on Monday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to 26 calls that ended up resulting in...
Green Bay developer wants to modernize more than 100-year-old former saloon
As people, we change with the times. Green Bay developer Garritt Bader wants to keep up with the times by giving a more than 100-year-old building an updated look.
Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women: Controlling diabetes through weight loss
(WFRV) – Diabetes can be tough to manage, but it doesn’t have to be. Today, Dr. Herb Coussons visited Local 5 Live with a program available that helps to control the diabetes through weight loss. Dr. Coussons gives viewers a closer look at what risks diabetes poses to...
Cousins Subs donates $3,500+ to Preble, East High School after fundraising competition
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cousins Subs presented checks totaling more than $3,500 to Green Bay Preble and Green Bay East High School as the result of a friendly fundraising competition. The winning school was decided based on the respective date that generated a higher sales total at the...
Three injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay, police looking for witnesses
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left three people injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street just after 12 a.m. on December 20. Three men were reportedly injured.
Brown County officials reminding motorists to have emergency kits ahead of winter storm travel
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County is facing the potential of heavy snowfall, windy conditions, and bitterly cold temperatures later this week. On Tuesday, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach met with the media to remind everyone to get ready by checking their emergency kits for their home and vehicle before this extreme storm arrives.
