Ashwaubenon, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Bean

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Bean!. Bean is a two-year-old female who is fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed/neutered. She is a little shy at first, but once she gets a few treats, she’ll warm right up to you. Bean is looking for a home without any other...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County grocery shoppers prepare for winter storm and holiday

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the upcoming winter storm and Christmas just days away, people are checking off the items on their grocery lists earlier than usual. Store director of the Pick N’ Save in Green Bay Ken Voss says, “It’s crazy. Customers are not only in shopping for Christmas, but also because of the snow storm coming, so it’s been a very busy time.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Play with toys from your childhood at the New London Public Museum

(WFRV) – Toys past to present are on display in a new exhibit and you can play with them. Local 5 Live visited the New London Public Museum with a look at the ‘All I Want for Christmas’ exhibit sure to bring back memories from your childhood, plus we get a look at their take and make craft kits that will have you growing a crystal decoration right at home.
NEW LONDON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Nana’s Apothecary offers self-care items in Appleton

(WFRV) – There’s a new business in Appleton that is all about self-care. Shane from Nana’s Apothecary visited Local 5 Live with a look at their large selection of self-care items and more on their mission to make people’s lives a little better and brighter. Nana’s...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Save big tomorrow for D20 Day at Gnome Games

(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of the 20-sided dice and you can roll your chance at huge savings. Head gnome Pat Fuge visited Local 5 Live with details on D20 Day, plus how to save on Facebook. Gnome Games is located at:. 2160 Ridge Road, Green Bay. 1683...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

From homeless to business owner: Green Bay woman owns nail salon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Billie Sue Williams was homeless for four years, but now she runs her very own nail salon, Emerald City Nails. Until the age of 18, Williams lived on the Menominee Reservation. When she was old enough, she moved to Green Bay in hopes to start living her adult life. However, her transition did not go as planned.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Odd-defier Little Doug returns to Green Bay after successful surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An eight-year-old boy from Green Bay who has captured the hearts of thousands in northeast Wisconsin arrived back in the Badger State after a successful life-saving surgery. It started back in 2014 when Cami Behl had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin child dies from the flu

Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Improper use of extension cord/heating device causes apartment fire in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue says a smoke detector prevented a fire death, following an early morning fire at an apartment building. According to Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, on December 21 around 2:35 a.m. crews were sent to 1316 Honeysuckle Lane for a reported fire. It was mentioned that smoke was filling an apartment and one person was trapped.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay, police looking for witnesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left three people injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street just after 12 a.m. on December 20. Three men were reportedly injured.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County officials reminding motorists to have emergency kits ahead of winter storm travel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County is facing the potential of heavy snowfall, windy conditions, and bitterly cold temperatures later this week. On Tuesday, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach met with the media to remind everyone to get ready by checking their emergency kits for their home and vehicle before this extreme storm arrives.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

