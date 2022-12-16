Read full article on original website
Fiji deploys military for ‘law and order’ as power hangs in balance after election
Fiji’s military will assist police in maintaining “security and stability” after last week’s election delivered a hung parliament, the country’s police commissioner has said. The coup-prone Pacific country is waiting for its president to recall parliament so lawmakers can vote for a new prime minister...
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Francisco Palacios waited for four hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego early Wednesday before going to a nearby hotel for a three-hour nap. They came back, bags packed, only to be disappointed again.
