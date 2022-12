ABILENE, TEXAS – McMurry University gave American Southwest Conference unbeaten UT-Dallas all they could handle and then some Saturday, Dec. 17. After the visiting Comets scored 19 of the first 23 points and maintained a double-digit advantage over the first section of the opening half, head coach Zach Pickelman's crew began to chip away. They eventually concluded the frame with a rousing 24-5 roll that gave them a 40-39 halftime lead to the enjoyment of the War Hawk fans in attendance at Kimbrell Arena.

