Postino, an all-day wine cafe that offers bruschetta boards, paninis and other snacks, is set to open at Hughes Landing in April 2023. (Courtesy Postino) Popular all-day wine cafe Postino is scheduled to open at Hughes Landing in April 2023. In addition to a large selection of wines, the restaurant offers paninis, build-your-own bruschetta boards and desserts. The Hughes Landing location at 2025 Hughes Landing Blvd., The Woodlands, will be the chain's sixth in the Houston area. www.postinowinecafe.com.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO