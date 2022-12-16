ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Community Impact Houston

10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County

Montgomery County's Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Eat your way through Bellaire, Meyerland, West University: All of the restaurants featured in 2022

The inside of Cafe Piquet is covered with photos of Cuban buildings. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are all of the restaurants in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area that were profiled in 2022.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Wine cafe Postino set to open in The Woodlands in April 2023

Postino, an all-day wine cafe that offers bruschetta boards, paninis and other snacks, is set to open at Hughes Landing in April 2023. (Courtesy Postino) Popular all-day wine cafe Postino is scheduled to open at Hughes Landing in April 2023. In addition to a large selection of wines, the restaurant offers paninis, build-your-own bruschetta boards and desserts. The Hughes Landing location at 2025 Hughes Landing Blvd., The Woodlands, will be the chain's sixth in the Houston area. www.postinowinecafe.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bluewater at Balmoral to bring 92 build-to-rent units to Atascocita

Bluewater at Balmoral will consist of 92 three- and four-bedroom homes across 16 buildings, ranging in size from from 1,400-1,800 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Wan Bridge) The Land Tejas Balmoral master-planned development in Atascocita will soon be home to a 92-unit build-to-rent community known as Bluewater at Balmoral, officials with builder Wan Bridge announced via a Dec. 20 news release.
ATASCOCITA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brazoria County shares holiday closure schedule

County offices will be closed for Christmas and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) According to Brazoria County’s official website, county offices will close for the Christmas holiday at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. The county will also observe the New Year’s holiday Jan. 2. Closed county offices will include courts, the appraisal district offices and the county clerk office.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Senior living demand rises with more senior residents

More senior living communities are in the works for Conroe and Montgomery. (Courtesy Woodhaven Village) Senior living developments are opening in the Conroe and Montgomery area to meet the growing senior adult population. Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes saw a 27.48% increase in residents age 55 and older from 2016-21, according to five-year American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Bluebonnet Tasting Room coming soon to Tomball

The Bluebonnet Tasting Room will open New Year's Eve in Tomball. (Courtesy The Bluebonnet Tasting Room) The Bluebonnet Tasting Room is projected to open New Year's Eve in Tomball. The business is a wine bar that will be located at 401 Commerce St., Tomball, and will offer a variety of Texas-only wine and beers. 832-797-0111. www.facebook.com/theBluebonnetTomball.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 widening west of Magnolia to continue through 2023

Two construction projects are underway on FM 1488 in the Magnolia area. (Courtesy Pexels) Two construction projects are underway on FM 1488 in the Magnolia area. The Texas Department of Transportation’s widening of FM 1488 from the Waller County line to FM 1774 is 55% complete, according to a Dec. 1 update. The project, which is widening FM 1488 from two to four lanes, began in November 2020 and is scheduled to be complete in the third quarter of 2023. Lindsey Construction Inc. was awarded the project.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

