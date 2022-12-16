Read full article on original website
10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County
Montgomery County's Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded...
Eat your way through Bellaire, Meyerland, West University: All of the restaurants featured in 2022
The inside of Cafe Piquet is covered with photos of Cuban buildings. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are all of the restaurants in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area that were profiled in 2022.
Wine cafe Postino set to open in The Woodlands in April 2023
Postino, an all-day wine cafe that offers bruschetta boards, paninis and other snacks, is set to open at Hughes Landing in April 2023. (Courtesy Postino) Popular all-day wine cafe Postino is scheduled to open at Hughes Landing in April 2023. In addition to a large selection of wines, the restaurant offers paninis, build-your-own bruschetta boards and desserts. The Hughes Landing location at 2025 Hughes Landing Blvd., The Woodlands, will be the chain's sixth in the Houston area. www.postinowinecafe.com.
2022 GUIDE: 32 Senior care and living facilities in The Woodlands area
The Forum at The Woodlands offers independent and assisted living as well as memory care options. The facility also has a dog park, fitness center and beauty salon. (Courtesy The Forum at The Woodlands) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in The Woodlands area continues to grow, so...
Bluewater at Balmoral to bring 92 build-to-rent units to Atascocita
Bluewater at Balmoral will consist of 92 three- and four-bedroom homes across 16 buildings, ranging in size from from 1,400-1,800 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Wan Bridge) The Land Tejas Balmoral master-planned development in Atascocita will soon be home to a 92-unit build-to-rent community known as Bluewater at Balmoral, officials with builder Wan Bridge announced via a Dec. 20 news release.
Mercantile at Elyson continues build-out, with Pizza Hut, Apollo Nails already leasing space
Construction is set to finish Jan. 15. (New Regional Planning, Inc.) Construction of the Mercantile at Elyson is set to finish Jan. 15 with tenants opening by spring or summer, according to New Regional Planning Inc. officials. The center covers 22,000 square feet and is located at 23927 FM 529,...
See what major grocery chains, pharmacies will be open, closed in Tomball, Magnolia Dec. 24-25
Target will be open for limited hours on Dec. 24 and closed Dec. 25. (Courtesy of Target) Several grocery stores, pharmacies and other major retailers will be open in Tomball and Magnolia on Christmas Eve. Most will be closed on Christmas Day. This list is not comprehensive. Dec. 24: 9...
Brazoria County shares holiday closure schedule
County offices will be closed for Christmas and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) According to Brazoria County’s official website, county offices will close for the Christmas holiday at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. The county will also observe the New Year’s holiday Jan. 2. Closed county offices will include courts, the appraisal district offices and the county clerk office.
Five local Pearland, Friendswood businesses featured in 2022
South Side Roller Derby also offers beginner skating lessons. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact Newspaper) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local businesses that provide unique services to their community. Here are all of the businesses in the Pearland and Friendswood area that were profiled in 2022. When Naomi Stevens,...
See what major grocery chains, pharmacies are open, closed in Conroe, Montgomery Dec. 24-25
Aldi will be open for limited hours on Dec. 24 and closed Dec. 25. (Courtesy Aldi) Several grocery stores, pharmacies and other major retailers will be open in Conroe and Montgomery on Christmas Eve. Most will be closed on Christmas Day. This list is not comprehensive. Dec. 24: 9 a.m.-4...
Laura’s Saddlery brings equestrian products, accessories to Tomball
Laura's Saddlery, owned by 17-year-old Laura Hughes, is now open. (Courtesy Laura's Saddlery) Laura’s Saddlery, located at 30020 Hwy. 249, Tomball, is now open after holding a soft opening Dec. 16-18, owner Laura Hughes said. The retail store offers products and accessories for horses and riders who do all...
City of Pearland shares holiday office closure schedule
Pearland city offices will be closed around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. (Community Impact file photo) According to the city of Pearland official website, city offices will be closed Friday Dec. 23, Monday Dec. 26, Friday Dec. 30 and Monday Jan. 2 for the holidays. The website states garbage collection will run as scheduled.
Check out this month's featured neighborhood in Conroe, Grand Central Park, 77304
Residents of Grand Central Park in Conroe enjoy a variety of amenities, including a pool, dog park, lakes, trails, parks, playgrounds, a fitness center and The Lake House. (Courtesy Canva) Grand Central Park, a master-planned community in Conroe, features a variety of amenities for residents, including a pool, dog park,...
Senior living demand rises with more senior residents
More senior living communities are in the works for Conroe and Montgomery. (Courtesy Woodhaven Village) Senior living developments are opening in the Conroe and Montgomery area to meet the growing senior adult population. Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes saw a 27.48% increase in residents age 55 and older from 2016-21, according to five-year American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Here are 5 of Cy-Fair's newest, upcoming businesses
Magnolia Dermatology is one business that has recently opened in the area. (Courtesy Canva) Curious about new businesses now open or coming soon to the Cy-Fair area? Take a look at these 5 new businesses. Tim Hortons is set to open a new location near Cy-Fair in early 2023 at...
Finding Balance: Katy, Fulshear align conservation efforts with continued residential growth
For example, Cross Creek Ranch’s Flewellen Creek restoration project was completed in 2020. Designed by ecological conservation company BioHabitats, it reconnected the 15,000-linear-foot stream to its flood plain after it had seen severe erosion from years of agricultural use and development. (Courtesy Cross Creek Ranch) The Katy and Fulshear...
Tomball, Magnolia see changes in diversity of population from 2016-21
Over the span of the last five years, the white population in all the cities, ZIP codes and school districts across the Tomball and Magnolia area, with the exception of the city of Magnolia, decreased. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) According to U.S. Census Bureau data released Dec. 8 for local populations,...
The Bluebonnet Tasting Room coming soon to Tomball
The Bluebonnet Tasting Room will open New Year's Eve in Tomball. (Courtesy The Bluebonnet Tasting Room) The Bluebonnet Tasting Room is projected to open New Year's Eve in Tomball. The business is a wine bar that will be located at 401 Commerce St., Tomball, and will offer a variety of Texas-only wine and beers. 832-797-0111. www.facebook.com/theBluebonnetTomball.
The Conroe Senior Center offers free meals and classes to the community
Seniors gather around to play Bingo on Nov. 22. (Peyton MacKenzie/Communtiy Impact) When the Conroe Senior Center opened in 2019, Recreation Specialist Amanda Badnek said the center saw 30 seniors regularly. In three years, Badnek said that number has grown to 60. The Conroe Senior Center is located in Candy...
FM 1488 widening west of Magnolia to continue through 2023
Two construction projects are underway on FM 1488 in the Magnolia area. (Courtesy Pexels) Two construction projects are underway on FM 1488 in the Magnolia area. The Texas Department of Transportation’s widening of FM 1488 from the Waller County line to FM 1774 is 55% complete, according to a Dec. 1 update. The project, which is widening FM 1488 from two to four lanes, began in November 2020 and is scheduled to be complete in the third quarter of 2023. Lindsey Construction Inc. was awarded the project.
