Juan Chonillo, a 44-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant, was working on a luxury Manhattan skyscraper in September 2017 when he plummeted 29 stories from a scaffold to his death. The scaffolding platform holding Chonillo got stuck while being moved by a crane. After he released his harness to try and unjam the platform, the scaffold jolted, causing him to fall to another scaffold just above the sidewalk at 161 Maiden Lane. In 2018, a year after his death, SSC High Rise, a subcontractor working on the site under general contractor Pizzarotti, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. SSC High Rise broke building codes and violated guidelines from the scaffolding manufacturer by moving the platform while workers were still on it, according to an investigation led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO