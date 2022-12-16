ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes

With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie, Let’s Celebrate the Solstice Together

Join The Great Untamed in celebrating the solstice, the shortest day of the year. Join them for a family feast along with some fun activities this Wednesday. Be with the community for an all-around good cheer. It will be a potluck event, so bring a dish to share! Homecooked or...
LARAMIE, WY
Another Successful Toys for Tots in Albany County

Toys for Tots returned for another successful year in Albany County, and it was made even more successful with the help of the students from the Wyoming Technical (WyoTech) Institution. WyoTech students had their own internal competition where each class gets a collection box to put the toys in for...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions

As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
CHEYENNE, WY
60 Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming

While a Blizzard Warning for Cheyenne and central Laramie County was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle remain under Blizzard or Winter Storm Warnings this morning [December 14]. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Central Laramie County are under a high wind warning. It just won't...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie, Did U Know It’s National Chocolate Covered Anything Day?

Chocoholics rejoice! Today is National Chocolate Covered Anything Day and if you needed a reason to binge on your favorite treats, THIS IS IT. To celebrate this very special and sweet day, we have listed some of the things you can cover with chocolate. But hey, they're not limited to what's listed. Get creative and chocolate cover anything (anything EDIBLE please) that you love!
LARAMIE, WY
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
WYOMING STATE
Ide Sworn In As A Member Of The 66th Wyoming Legislature

Bob Ide of Casper was sworn in as a member of the 66th Wyoming Legislature on. Tuesday in the Senate Chamber of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne, according to a release from the Wyoming Legislative Service Office. Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Kari Jo Gray administered the oath of office...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Warm Day Today, Then More Snow, Cold

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a warm, pleasant day today [11-25]. But a cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, with snow accumulations possible early next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the weather...
CHEYENNE, WY
5 Best Places to Sit for the 2022 Cheyenne Christmas Parade

Nothing welcomes the holidays better than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade. I've been going since I was a young girl, and this year, I get to bring my son with me for his first-ever Christmas Parade! So, I'm planning on finding the best seats in the house to ensure he gets to enjoy the parade in all its glory. I've great a great spot lined up - do you?
CHEYENNE, WY
It’s a Retro Christmas at Wyoming’s Historic Governor’s Mansion!

If you've never been to the Wyoming Historic Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne, there's no better time to visit than during the holidays. Every year, the Historic Governor's Mansion pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Decorations from the last century of Christmas celebrations come out of storage to bedeck the mansion in holiday cheer for the annual "Tinsel Through Time" event.
CHEYENNE, WY
Univ. Of Wyoming Fellow Receives International Volunteer Award

Dilnoza Khasilova, a University of Wyoming Global Engagement Fellow recently received an international volunteer service award from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, according to a release by the university. Khasilova received the award earlier this month at the association’s Region II conference in Flagstaff, Arizona. The International Volunteer of...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie, WY
Y95 Country, KCGY-FM , plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y95country.com

