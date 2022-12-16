Starbuck's Has a 'Christmas Punch,' Here's How to Try it

"Christmas time is here," as Charlie Brown and his friends once sang, and with it comes a lot of fun things to enjoy, from holiday parties and fancy seasonal outfits to literal mountains of cookies, cakes, and festive goodies.

While many fast-food chains get into the spirit by offering a holiday menu, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report is particularly known for its Christmas drinks, which are typically served in a signature red cup. There is something quite jolly about having one of them in hand, and Starbucks gets some free advertising when you carry one around, so it's a win-win for both it and the consumer.

In addition to the return of a few favorites this year, like the Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Starbucks introduced a new treat, the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, a tasty little brioche bun filled with chocolate, cinnamon, and pistachio.

But Starbucks this year has one holiday treat that you won't see advertised on its crisp red menus. That's because it's one that was invented by a fan -- but there is a way to order it.

How to Order Christmas Punch at Starbucks

Created by the Instagram account @starbiesdrinkideas, you can have Starbucks customize the Christmas punch for you by asking for a green tea lemonade with a splash of apple juice, 4 pumps of raspberry, and fruit inclusions of choice (for instance, they recommend Dragonfruit or Strawberry flavors).

Since Starbucks is all about customizing drinks for its customers, soon enough you will have a unique off-menu drink in hand. If you want more ideas like that, @starbiesdrinkideas has tons, having even been featured on The Today Show for their clever concoctions.

The world of Starbucks custom blends is vast, with many participating and adding their creations on social media for others to try. More can be found under the hashtag #starbucksdrinkideas on Instagram, from a Fruitcake Frappuccino to a Hot Cocoa Cold Brew.

Starbucks Vs. Recession

Despite being far above its competition in terms of sales, Starbucks does face some challenges in 2023 with a weakening economy and recession fears looming.

It also is seeing some reduced performance in China, its fastest-growing market, as a new covid outbreak has led to a lockdown in Beijing.

But the coffee company's comparable sales are up 11% from last year, and interim CEO Howard Schultz says it's doing just fine.

"We saw strong demand for Starbucks coffee in Q4 and throughout the year in every market and channel in which we operate," he said during a recent conference call with investors.