Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
New York Mets Sign Elite ReliverOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
longisland.com
La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach Announces Closing
La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach announced that it is closing its doors for good this week. It was located at 155 Sound Beach Boulevard,. “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of La Famiglia Pizzeria,” the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. While...
Thrillist
9 Reasons to Drive to Bellport, Long Island
One of the perks of being a New Yorker is the convenient proximity between fast-paced urban living and nearby escapes offering some fresh air within picturesque scenery. And for LGBTQIA+ people especially, NYC living not only provides a sense of safety and community unlike anywhere else in the world, but the region also boasts a number of well-known queer enclaves with idyllic landscapes just hours away.
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
He Defended the NYPD in Court. Then They Arrested Him.
For 11 years, Karl Ashanti represented New York City cops in civil-rights cases. Then he was charged with a crime he didn’t commit.
Long Island man goes for Dyker Heights’ crown with dazzling, interactive Christmas display
Eat your heart out, Brooklyn! Long Island’s king of Christmas, Michael Masone, has officially dethroned the “Dyker Lights” mainstays that’ve held court for decades with his tricked-out winter wonderland. “It looks like Rockefeller Center coming down the block,” Masone proudly told The Post. But Masone puts even Rock Center to shame with his nearly half-acre property that’s transformed for the holiday into a dazzling North Pole and interactive amusement park — complete with a Christmas-themed roller coaster and ice skating rink. On a busy night, lines wrap around the block in his normally quiet Nassau County neighborhood, attracting around 500 people to the over-the-top...
Inside one nonprofit’s plans to enter NY’s legal weed industry
A nonprofit focused on employment and housing for people experiencing homelessness could open one of Manhattan’s early legal marijuana dispensaries, with a 5,000-square-foot shop on 13th and Broadway. Last month, New York’s Cannabis Control Board issued Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses to eight nonprofits, one of which was...
eastendbeacon.com
Winners of $10 Million Riverhead Downtown Revitalization Grants Announced
Pictured Above: The site where Riverhead plans to build a new town square, across Main Street from the Suffolk Theater. New York State announced Dec. 20 the projects to be funded under Riverhead’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Grant, which include $3.24 million for the new Town Square project; $2.75 million for a mixed-use development on Griffing Avenue; $2 million for the expansion of the Suffolk Theater; $750,000 for pedestrian enhancements on Main Street; $245,000 for an adaptive playground on the riverfront; $250,000 each for public art and rowing programs and $215,000 for a new entrance and welcome center at the Riverhead Library.
Eric Adams wants to halve City Council's $563M fund as NYC braces for migrant budget crunch
New York Mayor Eric Adams wants to slash half of the city council's $563 million discretionary fund to help offset the city's financial woes which is expected to worsen amid the growing migrant crisis.
Minimum wage to increase on Dec. 31 for workers outside of NYC, LI, Westchester
The minimum wage is set to increase by $1 from $13.20 to $14.20. In addition, the minimum wage for home care aides will also increase by $1 to $16.20.
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Andrew Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway dine at NYC Italian restaurant
The former Democratic governor and Republican strategist shared a meal at Il Postino on the Upper East Side on Monday night, the New York Post reported.
Brooklyn 'bling bishop' Lamor Whitehead arrested on federal fraud and extortion charges
Brooklyn-based Bishop Lamor Whitehead attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on Sept. 30 in Atlanta, Georgia. He's been accused of bilking a parishioner out of $90,000. The close friend of Mayor Eric Adams is accused of bilking a parishioner and promising a Bronx businessman government favors in exchange for a $500,000 stake in real estate transactions. [ more › ]
greaterlongisland.com
Take a photo tour of the new Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson
Anyone missing Toast Coffeehouse in the heart of downtown Port Jeff can rest easy. Terry Scarlatos, the founder of Toast Coffeehouse, has unveiled his nighttime small plates and wine hot spot: Revival by Toast. The new restaurant, which will open five nights a week following the winter holidays, filled the...
erienewsnow.com
Nassau County Republican leader says allegations about George Santos' resume are 'serious'
Discrepancies on New York Rep.-elect George Santos' resume are "serious" and the GOP politician "deserves an opportunity" to clear his name in the face of accusations, a top Republican in Nassau County said Monday. "While issues that have been raised in a December 19th New York Times article are serious,...
fox5ny.com
Long Island jewelry store robbed
NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County are looking for three people who robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint. It happened at the D. Carlos Jewelry on New York Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say the robbers went into the store at around 7:30 p..m. earlier this month. They flashed...
Procession held as body of fallen FDNY firefighter returns to hometown of Islip
The flag was flown at half-staff and the Islip Fire Department hung a new plaque on their building to honor their former chief.
Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartments
Time is running out to apply for one of the best rents in Brooklyn. For those who qualify and win the 1921 Atlantic Apartments housing lottery, there will be 18 units available for under $1,000 per month.
$31M Trip-Fall Fraud Scheme Results In Convictions For NY Attorney, Doctor
An attorney and doctor have been convicted of defrauding New York businesses and their insurance companies of more than $31 million through a massive trip-and-fall fraud scheme.Following a three-week trial, a jury in Manhattan just convicted George Constantine, a lawyer, and Andrew Dowd, …
Tacos At New Franklin Square Restaurant Are 'Busting Out At The Seams'
A new taquería on Long Island is earning high marks just weeks after opening. Tony’s Tacos debuted its third Long Island location, located in Franklin Square at 677 Hempstead Turnpike, in late October 2022, according to its Facebook page. Its menu boasts just about every type of taco...
Queens man sentenced to 17 years in prison for posing as teen girl online to extort teen boy
A Queens man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually exploiting a 14-year-old boy on the internet, prosecutors said Tuesday.
