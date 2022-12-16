ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Station, NY

longisland.com

La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach Announces Closing

La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach announced that it is closing its doors for good this week. It was located at 155 Sound Beach Boulevard,. “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of La Famiglia Pizzeria,” the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. While...
SOUND BEACH, NY
Thrillist

9 Reasons to Drive to Bellport, Long Island

One of the perks of being a New Yorker is the convenient proximity between fast-paced urban living and nearby escapes offering some fresh air within picturesque scenery. And for LGBTQIA+ people especially, NYC living not only provides a sense of safety and community unlike anywhere else in the world, but the region also boasts a number of well-known queer enclaves with idyllic landscapes just hours away.
BELLPORT, NY
D_FoodVendor

Five Great Steakhouses In New York

A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Long Island man goes for Dyker Heights’ crown with dazzling, interactive Christmas display

Eat your heart out, Brooklyn! Long Island’s king of Christmas, Michael Masone, has officially dethroned the “Dyker Lights” mainstays that’ve held court for decades with his tricked-out winter wonderland.  “It looks like Rockefeller Center coming down the block,” Masone proudly told The Post. But Masone puts even Rock Center to shame with his nearly half-acre property that’s transformed for the holiday into a dazzling North Pole and interactive amusement park — complete with a Christmas-themed roller coaster and ice skating rink. On a busy night, lines wrap around the block in his normally quiet Nassau County neighborhood, attracting around 500 people to the over-the-top...
BROOKLYN, NY
Syracuse.com

Inside one nonprofit’s plans to enter NY’s legal weed industry

A nonprofit focused on employment and housing for people experiencing homelessness could open one of Manhattan’s early legal marijuana dispensaries, with a 5,000-square-foot shop on 13th and Broadway. Last month, New York’s Cannabis Control Board issued Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses to eight nonprofits, one of which was...
MANHATTAN, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Winners of $10 Million Riverhead Downtown Revitalization Grants Announced

Pictured Above: The site where Riverhead plans to build a new town square, across Main Street from the Suffolk Theater. New York State announced Dec. 20 the projects to be funded under Riverhead’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Grant, which include $3.24 million for the new Town Square project; $2.75 million for a mixed-use development on Griffing Avenue; $2 million for the expansion of the Suffolk Theater; $750,000 for pedestrian enhancements on Main Street; $245,000 for an adaptive playground on the riverfront; $250,000 each for public art and rowing programs and $215,000 for a new entrance and welcome center at the Riverhead Library.
RIVERHEAD, NY
WETM 18 News

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Brooklyn 'bling bishop' Lamor Whitehead arrested on federal fraud and extortion charges

Brooklyn-based Bishop Lamor Whitehead attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on Sept. 30 in Atlanta, Georgia. He's been accused of bilking a parishioner out of $90,000. The close friend of Mayor Eric Adams is accused of bilking a parishioner and promising a Bronx businessman government favors in exchange for a $500,000 stake in real estate transactions. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island jewelry store robbed

NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County are looking for three people who robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint. It happened at the D. Carlos Jewelry on New York Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say the robbers went into the store at around 7:30 p..m. earlier this month. They flashed...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

