iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
epicstream.com

Bocchi the Rock! Surprises Fans With Low Poly Undertale Reference

Bocchi the Rock! continues to be one of this season’s biggest surprise hits. Aside from becoming the new highest-rated non-sequel Fall 2022 anime on MyAnimeList, Bocchi the Rock! got lots of attention from both anime fans and gamers for its surprise Undertale reference. While pretty much every episode of...
epicstream.com

Who Is the Strongest in Spy x Family? Loid vs. Yor

In Spy x Family, Loid Forger was tasked to form a fake family for his mission. But unbeknownst to him, Anya is a telepath, and Yor is secretly an assassin. Loid faced Yor when she was drunk before, resulting in a small scar on his face. Does this mean that Yor is stronger than Loid? Who is the strongest in Spy x Family?
epicstream.com

Prince William Furious at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Doing Another Netflix Project? Sussexes Hijacking Princess Diana’s Legacy, Royal Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing another project with Netflix. However, Prince William is "furious" about it, according to a royal expert. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Hijacking Princess Diana's Legacy, Leaving Prince William Furious?. Netflix dropped the first trailer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming Netflix...
epicstream.com

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Urge Newbies to Read JoJolion Before JOJOLands Drops

The wait for new JoJo's Bizarre Adventure content is almost over. It has just been confirmed that The JOJOLands will finally begin serialization in February next year. But before all that, fans are urging newcomers to read up on JoJolion before diving down into Part 9. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part...
epicstream.com

Makima VA Reveals She Performed Steamy Scene in Front of Denji

While there was no new info about the Chainsaw Man anime, a Jump Festa panel did feature the show’s voice actors wherein they revealed interesting tidbits about recording, including how Makima VA Tomori Kusunoki performed the steamy Episode 5 scene in front of Denji VA Kikunosuke Toya. Jump Festa...
epicstream.com

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date, News & Update: What We All Can Learn From Rue, According To Zendaya

Zendaya has shared her hopes for Euphoria Season 3, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect from her character, Rue. Along with her Euphoria co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schafer, Zendaya spoke at a special screening of the episode, titled Stand Still Like the Hummingbird, and discussed her hopes for the third season of the HBO series.
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reveals MCU Movie's Time Travel Storyline

There has been a lot of excitement for Deadpool 3. Not only it will feature the Ryan Reynolds hero joining the MCU, but he will also team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who is returning in the role. Some fans have been wondering about what the story will be and how it will all connect to the MCU considering that they're in different universes as far as we know.
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Addresses Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Casting

Popular characters are frequently portrayed by a variety of talented actors, providing fans with the opportunity to see various versions of their favorite characters. Margot Robbie is set to share the dip-dyed pigtails of Harley Quinn with singer-actress Lady Gaga as the former takes the role of the antihero in the Joker: Folie a Deux, a musical spin on the Joker franchise.

