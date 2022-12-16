Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Mets looking to trade pair of high-priced veterans, report says
Billy Eppler isn’t done wheeling and dealing. The New York Mets general manager is looking for an offseason trade partner or two, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, the Mets are looking to move high-priced veterans Carlos Carrasco and...
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Yardbarker
Did the Braves make the right decision with Dansby Swanson?
Over the weekend, the Braves lost their second star player in free agency in as many years. It was announced the Cubs inked Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract on Saturday, ending his tenure in Atlanta. Much like Freddie Freeman, Swanson is arguably the best player at his...
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Dodgers Rumors: Radio Personality Thinks LA is Going to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Season
A lot of people have rumored the Dodgers to be all-in on the two-way superstar next season.
Yardbarker
Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing
This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
Yardbarker
Bryan Reynolds appears to be Yankees’ top target for outfield vacancy
The New York Yankees still have a gaping hole in their outfield for 2023. Andrew Benintendi and Michael Brantley both came off the board this past weekend when they signed deals with the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros. From a free agency standpoint, Benintendi was the Yankees’ top choice....
Are The Astros Even Better Than They Were This Past Season?
Are The Astros Even Better Than They Were This Past Season?
Yardbarker
Yankees receive positive injury update on DJ LeMahieu
The Yankees saw DJ LeMahieu come off of his second straight season of breaking down and missing the postseason due to injury. This time around, a toe injury caused LeMahieu to struggle down the stretch with a .355 OPS in his final 103 PAs, but he still posted a strong 116 wRC+ on the season. A high-OBP contact machine, LeMahieu is one of the premier leadoff hitters in the sport, and his presence was sorely missed at the top of the Yankee lineup.
Yardbarker
Remaining free agent targets for the Braves
We are approaching January, and the Braves have still yet to spend more than $1 million on free agents. It’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, especially after Dansby Swanson signed a deal with the Cubs over the weekend, but there is still time for Alex Anthopoulos to make some moves, and there are several places where the Braves could upgrade their roster.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Yardbarker
Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Re-Signing Michael Brantley
The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros further improved their lineup Sunday, agreeing to terms with free agent Michael Brantley on a one-year, $12 million contract to return to the club. The Astros signed Brantley as a free agent in Dec. 2018, after playing the first 10 Major League seasons...
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Royals outfielder hits trade market, could fill LF spot
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find themselves a new left-fielder. With Michael Conforto, the last remaining serviceable free agent, general manager Brian Cashman may have to look toward the trade market. The Bombers have been linked to Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins, but another player has...
Yardbarker
Outfield free agent options left on the market
With the Braves saying goodbye to Dansby Swanson, who signed a massive deal with the Cubs, Alex Anthopoulos has money to bolster the roster. Their obvious hole is at shortstop, but I expect the cap space to be allocated to other positions because of the available free agents on the market. The outfield and designate hitting options are much more plentiful than shortstop; here are some free agent targets that could interest the Braves:
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Jordan Brewer
We’re reviewing all the players to appear at any level of the Houston Astros system in 2022. Born August 1, 1997, Jordan Brewer is the 190th of the 316 in Houston’s system to get the treatment. A six-foot-one, 204 lb. outfielder from St. Joseph, MI, Brewer was a third-round choice of the Astros in 2019. Taken with the 106th overall selection, Brewer signed with the Astros to a deal that included a $500,000 bonus.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox certainly are going to look a little different in 2023. After losing out on longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts, another prominent member of the club reportedly is on the way out of town after designated hitter J.D. Martinez inked a one-year deal worth roughly $10 million to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a dynamic pitcher ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees kept their promise to superstar slugger Aaron Judge after extending him on a nine-year, $362 million deal. General manager Brian Cashman continued to spend on free agent acquisitions, notably star pitcher Carlos Rodon, who spent the 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants. Adding Rodon to...
Comments / 0