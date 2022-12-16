Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
70-year-old man dies in crash on Route 32 in Sykesville
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Sykesville. County police said officers were called around 12:56 p.m. Sunday to the southbound lane of Maryland Route 32 near the Carroll County line, where two SUVs collided. Police said the driver of a Honda CRV...
Driver Pulled From Burning Pickup In Anne Arundel (VIDEO)
Video shows the moment a driver was pulled from a burning pickup Monday, Dec. 19 in Anne Arundel County. Cpl. Ranck was the first on scene of the crash at Route 50 and I-97 around 12:30 p.m. Bodycam footage shows officer smashing the windows of a black pickup truck. With...
School Bus With Students On Board Struck By Driver Speeding Through Red Light In Maryland
A school bus driver didn't make it far off campus on Monday afternoon in Carroll County before being struck by a speeding driver who drove through a red light, police say.According to police, a school bus packed with just four students on board Bus 324 was involved in a minor crash shortly after 2 …
WTOP
1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia
One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead and 1 injured from a 3-vehicle crash in Sykesville, say police
SYKESVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville left one dead and one injured Sunday, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the crash around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 32. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person killed, driver arrested for DUI in Annapolis crash
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police arrested a driver involved in a deadly Annapolis crash that occurred on Sunday night. At approximately 7:15PM, officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision. Police say a 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, 7 injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County police are investigating after one person was killed and seven others were injured in a crash on Saturday evening in Columbia. At approximately 10:08PM. a 2003 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Snowden River Parkway near Carved Stone when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Accused drunk driver arrested after crash kills passenger in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a man was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving hit a utility pole Sunday. His passenger died as a result of the wreck. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Solomons Island Road […]
Police ID Woman Who Jumped Onto Mercedes SUV, Got Run Down During Argument In DC
Police have identified the 25-year-old woman who was run over by the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV during an altercation in Northeast Washington, DC. Sheda’sa Thompson got the worst of a verbal altercation that turned tragic over the weekend when she confronted the driver of the SUV in the 3200 blo…
A 61-year old dies, 7 other people hurt when van hits tree in Columbia
Howard County police are investigating a deadly crash that also left 7 people injured Saturday evening in Columbia.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect shot by deputies during foot chase at St. Mary's Co. shopping center: Sheriff
CALIFORNIA, Md. (7News) — A suspect is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting following a stolen vehicle investigation in California, Md. Monday night, according to St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Wawa in California for a report of a stolen vehicle....
HCPD: Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead
According to Howard County police, Route 32 was closed for approximately four hours after the crash.
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
foxbaltimore.com
2 people hospitalized following 7 vehicle crash with cement truck in Silver Spring, Md.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon that involved a loaded cement truck. The crash was in the area of Colesville Road & Franklin Avenue in Silver Spring, MCFRS confirmed. Six other vehicles outside of the truck...
Man arrested for allegedly driving drunk before deadly crash in Annapolis
Police have arrested a man for allegedly driving drunk leading up to a deadly crash in Annapolis Sunday night.
Multiple people shot with "Orbeez gel blaster" at Glen Burnie shopping center
A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting multiple people at a Glen Burnie shopping center with an "Orbeez Gel Blaster" Monday afternoon.
Bay Net
One Adult, Two Juveniles Flown Out After Serious Crash In Anne Arundel
LOTHIAN, Md. — Serious Injury Crash Lothian: On December 17, 2022 at 8:20 P.M., Southern District officers responded to Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive for a crash involving several vehicles. The investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road approaching Grenock...
Driver says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road rage incident in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover. The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he […]
foxbaltimore.com
2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect pointed gun at man, daughter in road rage incident, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County say a driver threatened another driver with a gun after a road rage incident in Hanover over the weekend. The victim's daughter was in the front seat of the vehicle, according to police. Police say they are looking for the...
Comments / 0