Prince George's County, MD

Wbaltv.com

70-year-old man dies in crash on Route 32 in Sykesville

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Sykesville. County police said officers were called around 12:56 p.m. Sunday to the southbound lane of Maryland Route 32 near the Carroll County line, where two SUVs collided. Police said the driver of a Honda CRV...
SYKESVILLE, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia

One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead and 1 injured from a 3-vehicle crash in Sykesville, say police

SYKESVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville left one dead and one injured Sunday, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the crash around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 32. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
SYKESVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person killed, driver arrested for DUI in Annapolis crash

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police arrested a driver involved in a deadly Annapolis crash that occurred on Sunday night. At approximately 7:15PM, officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision. Police say a 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead, 7 injured in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County police are investigating after one person was killed and seven others were injured in a crash on Saturday evening in Columbia. At approximately 10:08PM. a 2003 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Snowden River Parkway near Carved Stone when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and struck a tree.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

One Adult, Two Juveniles Flown Out After Serious Crash In Anne Arundel

LOTHIAN, Md. — Serious Injury Crash Lothian: On December 17, 2022 at 8:20 P.M., Southern District officers responded to Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive for a crash involving several vehicles. The investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road approaching Grenock...
LOTHIAN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
BALTIMORE, MD

