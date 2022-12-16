Read full article on original website
DUKE GIRL
5d ago
ok WTH did the adults in that situation not step up more to stop that fight?!?!?!? that student needs to be charged with assault and hope he is prosecuted! and the so called adults need to be held accountable as well or look for a different line of work
Reply(2)
14
Joann Stitham
5d ago
I hope the victim does not die shame on onlookers not stopping it at start.
Reply(1)
10
Bewildered
4d ago
What about filing charges for a hate crime?? Oh, wrong color combination??
Reply(2)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Steen, 32, has been charged with robbery. Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without...
Massachusetts man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, kidnapping, found in Maine attic
A Massachusetts man who escaped a police standoff in November was found and arrested in an attic in Waterville, Maine on Monday, according to Maine State Police. As they were executing a search warrant at 224 County Road in Waterville, a crisis negotiation team from the Maine State Police attempted to contact Diego Martinez, 31, for hours on Dec. 19.
Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested
BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
WGME
Maine mother sentenced to 47 years for beating 3-year-old son to death
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Stockton Springs mother was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday for beating her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, to death last year, according to the Bangor Daily News. Jessica Trefethen was convicted of depraved indifference murder in October. The Maine Attorney General's Office had asked...
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
wabi.tv
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3pm today. The robbery suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′09″...
Deadly crash in Belmont under investigation
BELMONT, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Waldo County. On Monday around 8:11 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 131 in Belmont, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated. According to the release, Tambara...
wabi.tv
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
truecountry935.com
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
WPFO
Cruiser reportedly damaged by Ellsworth police chief needs $8,600 in repairs
ELLSWORTH, Maine (BDN) -- Two months after the Ellsworth police chief and city manager rear-ended a vehicle while driving a cruiser, the police car still needs $8,600 in repairs, according to the deputy chief. The 2022 Ford cruiser was damaged on Oct. 12 on its passenger side when Glenn Moshier,...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
Ellsworth attorney disbarred after allegedly taking $189,000 from a client’s estate
Christopher J. Whalley, was disbarred Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. Photo by Fred J. Field. Suspended Ellsworth attorney Christopher J. Whalley was disbarred Monday following a state disciplinary investigation for allegedly transferring more than half of a client’s estate to his law office’s bank accounts.
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
WGME
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
wabi.tv
Newport first responders pay for customers’ Walmart bills
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport first responders provided a different kind of service to the community Monday night. Members of the Newport Fire and Police Departments paid for portions of dozens of customers’ bills at the Palmyra Walmart. The department chiefs estimate they provided almost $1,000 dollars’ worth of...
Bangor officials identify priorities for federal funding
BANGOR, Maine — Communities across the nation are doing their best to recover from the pandemic. A large part of the recovery: federal money coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). All 16 of Maine's counties and six municipalities are receiving ARPA money. Some cities, like Portland, have...
coast931.com
Maine AG: Use of deadly force by police justified in Hancock County shooting
Maine’s Attorney General’s Office says the use of deadly force in a shooting in Blue Hill over the summer was justified. Police shot and killed 27-year-old Peter Pfister in June as they were responding to a domestic disturbance incident in which a woman was being held against her will.
themainewire.com
Bangor High School Student Violently Assaults Another Student as Adult Bystanders Watch: VIDEO
UPDATE: Bangor Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in an email that assault charges were filed against the attacker in the video. “It is still an active case,” he said. McAmbley declined to say whether the attack was being treated as a hate crime or a bias incident.
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
Comments / 37