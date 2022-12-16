Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
AG Rokita wins COVID vaccine case involving federal contractors
INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita has won another legal fight against President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates. Officials say a U.S. appeals court has struck down a rule requiring vaccination for anyone working for federal contractors. A news release says in affirming a district court’s injunction, the appeals court observed that President Biden’s use of the federal Procurement Act to claim executive power to impose the mandate on third-party contractors is “truly unprecedented.”
