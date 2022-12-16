Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mass State Troop & K9 Struck Released From Hospitals
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper whose cruiser was struck yesterday on Route 495 in Hopkinton, and his K9 partner, were both released from their respective hospitals today after being held overnight for tests and observation. Trooper Kenneth Hanchett, 37, and his partner, Orry, were both...
Framingham Police Summons Driver After Striking Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed a driver after a crash on Winter Street yesterday afternoon, December 20. The crash happened at 487 Winter Street at 1:20 p.m. The driver hit a stone wall, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel ickens. There were no injuries. The driver was “summonsed for...
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Central/Elm Intersection Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash yesterday at the intersection of Elm & Central streets. The two-vehicle crash happened at 8:23 a.m. on December 19. Neither car was towed, but both had minor front-end damage, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. No injuries were...
Police: Vehicle Stolen in Framingham Recovered in Leominster
FRAMINGHAM – On December 15 at 3:30 p.m. a vehicle was reported stolen at 54 Baldwin Avenue in Framingham. Framingham Police said the 2005 blue Hyundai Sonata was then recovered in Leominster on Friday, December 16. Leominster Police spokesperson said he could not comment on the individuals involved with...
Framingham Police Investigating House Break in Saxonville Neighborhood
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a house break in Saxonville, over the weekend. Police were called to 10 Edith Road for a breaking & entering on Sunday, December 18 at 10;23 a.m. The thief entered the house through a window, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. About...
Framingham Police Investigating Vandalism at Tow Yard
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating vandalism at a tow yard. Police were called to Smitty’s Towing at 258 Irving Street yesterday, December 19 at 8:42 p.m. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio said there was “damage to the fence.”. Lt. Sibilio said it was an ‘active...
Framingham Police: Woman Steals Perfume & Jewelry From Nordstrom Rack
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Nordstrom Rack at Shoppers World for a second time yesterday for a shoplifter. Police were called for a shoplifter around 1 p.m. and again to 1 Worcester Road at 3:22 p.m. The second time, a female “stole perfume, jewelry and personal care items,...
Framingham Police Need Help Finding Man Missing Since December 6
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is attempting to locate Shaun O’Donoghue, who was reported missing on December 17. A third party stated that he has not seen or heard from O’Donoghue since December 6, when he said that he was going to Framingham, said Police today. “His last...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Purse From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle. A motor vehicle breaking & entering was reported on Saturday, December 17 at 8;58 p.m. at 74 South Street. Framingham Police spokesperson said a “purse was taken” from an “unlocked vehicle.”. No suspect information was available.
Framingham Police Investigating Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police investigating a report of gunshots in the Arlington Street neighborhood. Police were called to 183 Arlington Street on December 15 for a report of a gunshot at 11:28 p.m. Framingham police recovered shell casings at the scene, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No...
Framingham Police: 2 Drivers Summonsed in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 3-car crash Friday night at Route 135 and Mellen Street. The crash happened at 7:43 p.m. No one was injured, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. Two drivers were “summonsed for traffic offenses,” said Lt. Mickens.
Police: Money Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle in Potter Road Neighborhood
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the Potter Road neighborhood for a vehicle burglary on Thursday, December 15. “Money” was taken from an “unlocked vehicle” parked at 29 Whittemore Road, said the Police spokesperson. Framingham Police have no suspect information on the 6;37 a.m. incident.
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Arthur Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash at Route 126 and Arthur Street on Friday evening. The 2-vehicle, rear-end crash happened at 4:26 p.m. at the intersection. One person was injured, and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued, she...
Framingham Police: Thief Charges $4,000 On Credit Cards Stolen From Purse
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of credit cards from a purse, over the weekend. “Several credit cards were stolen, possibly out of a purse, while at Panera Bread in Framingham,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt, Rachel Mickens. About $4,000 was charged on to the credit...
Police searching for CVS shoplifting suspect
Police are asking for the public's help finding a man believed to have stolen merchandise from several CVS pharmacies over the past few weeks.
Framingham Police: Man Pulls Knife On Another Man
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a man, who pulled a knife during a disagreement with another man, on Thursday night, December 15, said the police spokesperson. Police were called to Hollis and Winthrop streets for suspicious activity at 5:12 p.m. on December 15. “This was a civil matter...
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
Death Investigation Underway After Body Found In Mansfield Hotel Parking Lot
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the parking lot of a Mansfield hotel, authorities said.Police received a call before shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday Dec. 19 from the Red Roof Inn, located at 60 Forbes Boulevard, about a person in the parking lot who appeared to be dead.…
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole at 6 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the intersection of Route 9 and Old Worcester Road on Friday, December 16 for a crash. The driver struck a utility pole at 6 a.m., said Framingham Police. No one was injured. No citation were issued.
