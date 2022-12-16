Read full article on original website
readfrontier.org
How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot
Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
Lawmaker wants to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a joint resolution to declare the Sooner State a sovereign state.
kgou.org
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma
Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
KOCO
TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma
An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
Gov. Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency as winter storm approaches
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt today signed Executive Order 2022-34 on Wednesday, declaring a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to the anticipated severe winter weather. The storm is expected to include freezing rain, snow, strong wind and low temperatures across Oklahoma, which may...
Early signing day: Tracking Oklahoma schools, local football stars
The early signing period for the 2023 college football recruiting cycle starts Wednesday, sending Oklahoma's top athletes to premier schools.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina
An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.
Unique Oklahoma Gifts To Give This Year
When it comes to holiday gift-giving, it's easy to run out of fun ideas at some point on your gift list. Either the person isn't close enough to you to warrant a great gift, or they're so unique it makes the whole process more irritating and stressful than need be.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
One KFOR viewer has her appeal investigated after we contact OESC
An apparent unemployment benefit scam is being investigated further after KFOR asked the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about a viewer’s appeal.
Proposed amendment would declare Oklahoma as sovereign state, voters would decide
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed an amendment that would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state. If the amendment is passed by the legislature, Oklahomans would vote on the measure during the next election. “For far too long, the federal government has trampled...
blackchronicle.com
GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in surprisingly close reelection contest in deep red Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt stunned state strategists and national politicos earlier this month when several private polls showed him trailing Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister, only a few months after he led her by double digits in their surveys of the historically conservative state. Margins were also unusually thin...
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE
A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
