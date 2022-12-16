ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

readfrontier.org

How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot

Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
TULSA, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma

An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Unique Oklahoma Gifts To Give This Year

When it comes to holiday gift-giving, it's easy to run out of fun ideas at some point on your gift list. Either the person isn't close enough to you to warrant a great gift, or they're so unique it makes the whole process more irritating and stressful than need be.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE

A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
OKLAHOMA STATE
