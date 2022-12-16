Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Will Never Forget Eric Bischoff Calling Him When His Son Reid Died
The Nature Boy Ric Flair enjoys voicing his opinion and sharing his thoughts on hot-button wrestling issues, whether they be from the past or the present. He recently brought out a past incident involving WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair took out some time to address the animosity between himself and Bischoff, but he also revealed why he respects Easy E.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Was Afraid New Age Outlaws Would Legitimately Attack Him During WWE Live Event
Triple H is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, and his contributions to the industry and never be understated. However, The Game has done some questionable things over the course of his career and gotten heat with a few people. This included The New Age Outlaws, whom Triple H once believed were going to attack him during a WWE house show.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon’s Dislike Of Former WWE Star Led To Popular Team Not Being Pushed
There have been many instances of WWE creative not pushing wrestlers who naturally got over with the fanbase. One major example of this was with Rusev Day. The duo of Rusev and Aiden English became one of the hottest acts in the company in 2017 and 2018, but never really got presented as such on SmackDown.
bodyslam.net
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 12/19/22 – Ladder Match, Becky Lynch vs Bayley And More
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is set to be an exciting one as it is the last show before Christmas. You can read the full advertised card for tonight’s show below. – Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. – Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.
ringsidenews.com
Enzo Amore Destroys MJF In Brutal Rant
AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has to be one of the best promo talkers in pro wrestling. When he speaks, the audience pays attention to what he says in his amazing promos. Now a former WWE superstar feels that he would own MJF on the microphone. While making an...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Puts Blame On Raquel Rodriguez For Their Current Issues
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice. She became a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion and is currently engaged in a bitter feud with Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Rodriguez. In fact, Rousey put the blame on Rodriguez for their current issues.
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
ComicBook
WWE: New Name Pitched to Dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
ringsidenews.com
Booker T Says Mandy Rose Could Have Made More Money With Premium Content If She Waited
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE truly elevated her to the top of NXT as she became the NXT Women’s Champion, holding the title for over 410 days. All of it was for nothing in the end as Mandy Rose was released by WWE earlier this week. Many people have commented on her release and now it seems Booker T believes Rose could have made more money with her premium content if she had just waited.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Paul Heyman welcomes fans to Raw from backstage and introduces himself. We pan over to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who says Raw is the home of Kevin Owens. He says he continues to leave his home to crash the gates of the Island of Relevancy, then tells him he’ll need much more than John Cena, possibly the entire Raw locker room, to have his back because he interfered in his business. He says it’s time to showcase the resources he has and says everyone will eventually acknowledge The Bloodline. We then catch up with the rest of The Bloodline, who are attacking Mustafa Ali.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Wanted Iconic Rivalry To End Sooner
A WWE Hall of Famer has reflected on a long-running wrestling rivalry and believes it could have been ended sooner. The legendary rivalry between Ric Flair and Sting crossed the decades. It started in NWA in the 80s, moved to WCW in to 90s and 2002 and onto TNA in...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Names Dream Opponents
A WWE Superstar has commented on the talent currently performing on WWE television across Raw, SmackDown and NXT. Speaking to Metro, Apollo Crews expressed an interest in working with “some of the world’s top stars”. Crews explained that:. “The amount of talent we have between Raw, SmackDown...
wrestletalk.com
Future Card To Feature Both WWE & NJPW Talent?
Since returning to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a former WWE star has set about regaining the momentum he had during his previous NJPW run. After more than three years away from New Japan, KUSHIDA returned to the company in July 2022. He recently spoke to the official NJPW website about his...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw December 26 Plans Revealed?
UPDATE: A new report has confirmed that the December 26 Raw will be an “Absolute Best of 2022” show. More at this link. With the final WWE Raw of 2022 taking place on the day after Christmas Day, there’s been discussion of whether it would be a live show.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW ‘Definitely’ Has Surprises Planned For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Rocky Romero has promised that there will definitely be surprises at Wrestle Kingdom 17. While the card for the January 4, 2023 is stacked, many have their eyes on the event for moments that NJPW has not yet announced for the Tokyo Dome show. Several sources have now reported that...
