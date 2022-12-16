Read full article on original website
murphysmultiverse.com
Agatha Harkness’ ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Adds Patti LuPone
Agatha: Coven of Chaos has been steadily growing its cast throughout the last few weeks and they’ve now added one more. Deadline has just revealed that Tony winner Patti LuPone has joined the upcoming Disney+ series. She now joins Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn. We also have the returning Emma Caulfield Ford, who will once again take on the role of Dottie from WandaVision.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Teases Henry Cavill’s “Heroic Sendoff”
There have been so many reports on why Henry Cavill decided to leave The Witcher after its upcoming third season. Stories from behind the scenes tease strife between him and the writers due to it not being accurate enough to the books in his opinion. Then there were the accusations by former writers that the writer’s room was openly mocking the source material. No matter where the project stands, it seems that Cavill is still getting quite a sendoff from the project.
murphysmultiverse.com
What Films Should Fill Out Marvel’s Phase 6 Slate
In October, Marvel Studios significantly reshuffled their upcoming theatrical slate. The full ramifications of all the moves can get pretty overwhelming, but the end result of a series of changes is a major shift to the narrative structure of Phase 6. As first presented at SDCC ’22 (and remains unchanged...
murphysmultiverse.com
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Finds its Belle-Mere
We’re still waiting for an update on the upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece. We haven’t had an official casting in some time but luckily enjoyed a recent update by the manga’s creator Eiichiro Oda himself teasing that the project is going to be “amazing” or “great” depending on the translation. Still, the CVs of various actors have given us a few teases of actors that were cast in various smaller roles from the production.
murphysmultiverse.com
Sony Releases the First Poster For ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will feature more than 240 characters and will be set in 6 universes! The second trailer for the new installment in Sony’s Spider-Verse saga featured more than 20 webslingers, and this was just the beginning. The first plot details for the sequel have already confirmed Miles going rogue against the other variants, which we can’t wait to see.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is Hollywood’s Most Expensive Film to Date
After a strong but surprisingly below-expectation opening weekend, Avatar: The Way of Water still made an impressive global $435M opening weekend. It won’t break any records but going by its hold over the weekend, it’ll likely have the legs any other James Cameron film has though just how far it’ll go remains uncertain. Still, the pressure is on as the film must make at least $2 billion to be profitable, at least that is what Cameron has shared in the past.
murphysmultiverse.com
Netflix No Longer Moving Forward with ‘Klaus’ Director’s Next Film
Why is it always animation when companies need to save money? Sadly, it seems that Netflix has decided they are no longer moving forward with a hand-drawn animated film by director Sergio Pablos. The mastermind behind the amazingly animated Klaus was going to direct a film titled Ember but surprisingly this might not have been scratched for cost-saving measures but rather due to creative decisions.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Swims Past $500 Million Worldwide
After less than a week in release, Avatar: The Way of Water has already nabbed a huge milestone at the box office. As of Tuesday, the movie has surpassed $500 million at the worldwide box office. However, while an impressive feat, The Way of Water still has a ways to go before it is deemed profitable. (The sequel to 2009’s Avatar is said to have cost around $350 million.) Luckily for The Way of Water, though, it’s expected to continue to dominate the box office in the coming weeks.
murphysmultiverse.com
Holy Vecna! ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Will Be “Epic”
One month after Season Four wrapped, work on the final season of Stranger Things began. Producer Shawn Levy revealed in a recent interview that the writers and the producers of the show, the Duffer brothers, are hard at work. “Oh, man, it’s going great,” Levy said. Fans should expect the final season to thread together some remaining loose storylines and answer many questions related to the Upside Down. Levy also gave fans this nugget: it will be “epic” and “emotional”.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avatar 2’, ‘The Batman’, Black Panther 2′ and More Shortlisted for Oscars
It’s a big year for cinema, even while the box office has been struggling. We’ve seen some massive successes beat expectations, such as Top Gun Maverick taking the cinema by storm. Marvel was building back its pull at the box office with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’ve had indie standouts like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Whale, The Banshees of Inisherin, and more. DC was even back in style with a creative new take on their iconic Dark Knight in The Batman.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Director Teases a Film “Fueled by Blood”
Evil Dead is back, and one of the few projects to actually benefit from Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent mismanagement. Originally, the film was set to become an HBO Max original and they didn’t scrap it like some other unlucky projects. Instead, Evil Dead Rise by director Lee Cronin was made a theatrically exclusive release and 2023 will finally give us the return to a much-loved horror franchise.
murphysmultiverse.com
What’s Next for ‘Avatar’? Rumored Sequel Titles Might Give It Away
After thirteen dormant years, James Cameron‘s epic story has at long last been continued as Avatar: The Way of Water has finally hit theaters. After releasing as the biggest film of all time in 2009, Avatar looked ripe to become the next major Hollywood franchise. However, to the surprise of nearly everyone, director Cameron famously pumped the brakes on the future of his hot new intellectual property to allow for technology to catch up to his grand plans. He didn’t spend the next decade just twiddling his thumbs, though. On top of eventually making The Way of Water, the iconic creative also filmed a second sequel, and outlined a full-blown saga lasting at least five total movies, with the potential for more should the audience demand be there.
murphysmultiverse.com
Hugh Jackman Confirms Major ‘Deadpool 3’ Spoiler
The hype for Marvel Studios’ untitled Deadpool and Wolverine film has been steadily growing over the past couple of months. Following the official announcement of the return of Hugh Jackman as Logan, rumors of the plot of the film began to populate the usual channels. One of the more interesting and sensible rumors indicated that Owen Wilson‘s Mobius and his employer, the Time Variance Authority were set to play a key role in the film. It looks like those rumors stand a strong chance of being proven true down the road.
murphysmultiverse.com
DC Studios’ Head Confronts “Uproarious” Fans’ Reactions to Recent Events
Let’s be frank, DC Extended Universe had its ups and downs. It wasn’t an easy ride for everyone involved, especially surrounding the Justice League film. What seems like a sure-fire billion dollar blockbuster project it just ended up sizzling out before it got going. Then a subsection of the internet started an entire campaign to revive the original vision by director Zack Snyder, which led to a four-hour epic that gave an existing film a newly formatted paint.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Road Map to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
For nearly two years, fans of the MCU took to social media to voice their concern that Marvel Studios’ post-Infinity Saga era lacked direction. Those criticisms seemed misplaced at the time (imagine pretending to know that Thanos was coming following 2011’s Thor) but once Kevin Feige rolled out the first look at the Multiverse Saga at SDCC ’22, they became completely irrelevant. Feige’s ambitious plan for the new saga included another double-dip of Avengers films among the current total of 13 unreleased films (expect Spidey 4 to join that number eventually).
murphysmultiverse.com
Rumored ‘Thunderbolts’ Spinoff in the Works at Marvel Studios
Amid speculation that Marvel Studios would look to cut back on its output, a new rumor has emerged that the studio is developing a spinoff for an upcoming project that hasn’t begun production yet. According to insider Daniel RPK, Marvel Studios a Sentry-centric solo project, following the character who is rumored to be the villain of 2024’s Thunderbolts.
murphysmultiverse.com
Jensen Ackles Campaigned for a Role in ‘The Last of Us’
The Last of Us is almost upon us and luckily, it means we’ll finally get to see Pedro Pascal‘s take on the iconic character of Joel. Though, as often is the case, you never know who else might’ve almost had the role to define their take on a popular character. As it turns out, The Boys and Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles was campaigning quite a bit to take on the role of Joel Miller but seemingly never truly got into the running.
